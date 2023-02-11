FUNKS GROVE — Sudden reorganization and staff cuts at Sugar Grove Nature Center have left volunteers, visitors and donors confused — and saddened — by the abrupt loss.

Sitting on more than 1,000 acres of preserved, forested land, the nature center has long served as an access point to more than six miles of trails in Funks Grove, just off Route 66 southwest of Bloomington. Over the years, hundreds of volunteers worked to transform the surrounding area from an industrial farm to natural prairie. Until recently, the center hosted school field trips and educational programs on Illinois and prairie history, an endeavor that included housing more than a dozen animals.

Now, the animals are staying with one of the four employees who lost their jobs. The visitors center is closed. At least one McLean County summer camp has had to find an alternate location to bring its participants this year.

"Alienated and hurt," said Karen Stephens, a longtime volunteer and patron at Sugar Grove, in describing her feelings about the changes. "I think it's just a lot of sadness and hurt."

The nonprofit Sugar Grove Foundation Board, which oversees the center, on Friday ended the employment of longtime Executive Director Angela Funk, as well as environmental educators Jill Wallace and Mariah Myers, and environmental office specialist Rita Yordy.

Foundation board president Tricia Braid said the cuts were needed for financial reasons. The grounds, trails and Imagination Grove — a natural play area — remain open from dawn until dusk.

Board members of the Funks Grove Cemetery Association, which owns much of the land on which the nature center is located, and the Sugar Grove Foundation Board say they are working together to reorganize their approach to "collaborative projects."

Of note: The seven people who sit on the cemetery association's board are the same seven people who make up the majority of the Sugar Grove Foundation Board.

In a joint statement released on social media Wednesday, the two boards said their projects "do not receive direct, taxpayer-funded support." They acknowledged that the nature center is well-known for its educational programming, but said that does not constitute the majority of its use.

"The vast — more than the vast, nearly all of the visits that come to this property — people are coming for … whatever is personally bringing them to this place, this space in the world," Braid said in an interview with The Pantagraph. "For most of those people, that doesn't have anything to do with what's in this building (the visitor's center), or what a program might be … or a field trip."

Going forward, Braid said, the cemetery association will employ staff to support the nature center. The hiring process for one full-time employee is ongoing, and a part-time employee also may be hired.

Reclaiming a prairie

The Sugar Grove Foundation Board has nine members, seven of whom are part of the Stubblefield-Funk family. Two seats are designated for members from outside of the family, Braid said, though one of those positions is open at this time.

Board member Eric Funk said the land where the nature center sits was purchased by the Funk's Grove Cemetery Association in the 1990s with the sole purpose of turning it into a nature sanctuary.

From there, they created a separate entity, the Sugar Grove Foundation, and hired Angela Smith to be its director, he said. Funk and Smith would marry in 2010.

In July 2006, the foundation received a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation worth over $2.3 million, according to its website, for "natural areas" and "acquisition." That's when Angela Funk hired Wallace and Myers, board members said.

Most of the buildings at the nature center are repurposed from their original farm functions, Braid said. The center now features a visitors center with a sitting room, called the Bird Room, and a children's library, a picnic shelter, trails and even an observatory.

'A core partnership'

From the late 2000s and early 2010s, educational programs at Sugar Grove Nature Center started to take shape. Partnerships developed with other nonprofit, recreational and educational organizations — many of which are now questioning the future of their arrangements.

Already, the McLean County Museum of History's Futures in History Summer Camp has had to change its plans for this year, said Candace Summers, the museum's senior director of education.

"Our camp has been going on for 18 years," Summers said, "and this was truly a core partnership we had with Sugar Grove Nature Center."

But this year, the museum can't bring its young learners, because "we don't know if they'll have staff," she said.

Michael Brown, director of the Ecology Action Center in Normal, said the educational programs the staff had provided were essential for children.

"I think the really important part is the role that they played in the past few decades," he said, "and how that kind of plays into building environmental ethics in our community."

Brown said those programs, with their hands-on and immersive aspects, helped bring children into nature and foster an "environmental ethic in youth and in adults, that we need to address our growing environmental issues and just appreciate the world that we have."

Part of that educational effort was bringing children close to native animals. At the time of her termination, Wallace cared for 17 animals that were part of the center, including turtles and snakes.

Those animals helped make the experience of visiting the center special for the kids, Summers said. "How often do you get to be up close to a turtle or a salamander or a rat snake?" Summers said.

Braid acknowledged that the animals needed to be rehoused as part of the restructuring.

Wallace said the board members had indicated that "potentially, one or two animals could stay if they were essential for programming," she said. "But at that point, I didn't feel comfortable leaving the animals … so I opted to take them all."

Closed doors, for now

Braid said visitors are still welcome to walk the grounds and utilize the trails. However, without staff, they may have to leave the gates locked leading to the visitor center.

"If visitors arrive and find those gates closed," she said, "they are welcome to park in the remote area, hike to main lawn or Imagination Grove and enjoy the property dawn to dusk."

She added that the outdoor restrooms would remain open.

Several foundation board members who met with The Pantagraph said the largest expenses to maintain the nature center were tied up in employment.

"We started looking at this five months ago, really looking at this," said board member John Rehtmeyer.

He said a special committee was formed: four board members tasked to investigate expenses and revenue.

"We were spending five to 10 hours at a time looking at this," he said. Then, the committee was to take their recommendation to the full board, he said.

"We didn't want a divided course coming out of there," Rehtmeyer said. "We wanted a united course."

The board voted Jan. 30 to cut the nature center's staffing. Minutes of the meeting, made available to The Pantagraph by Braid, showed seven members voting in favor of the recommendation to cut the nature center staffing. Member Gary Huppert voted "present" and left promptly after.

Braid said this was the best way to preserve the property's future.

Speaking about the future, Braid said Saturday that the board is looking to bring in more non-family members.

"There's nothing in the bylaws of Sugar Grove Foundation that says people holding that position must be members of the family," she said. "It just started that way and stayed that way."

Braid said she wants to bring in "perspective from the outside and that doesn't have that filter of the family legacy."

She said, "I'm excited to see us emerge from this situation."

The history museum's summer campers will head to Miller Park instead this year — exploring the park, learning its history and of course, visiting the Miller Park Zoo, Summers said.

Still, she remains deeply saddened by what has happened at Sugar Grove.

"It'll be fun," Summers said. "But it will not be the same."

