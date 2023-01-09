Certified Food Protection Manager Course coming to Eureka

EUREKA – Illinois regulations require food establishments to have at least one Certified Food Protection Manager on staff. University of Illinois Extension offers the Food Protection Manager Certification course and examination, which is required every 5 years. University of Illinois Extension uses the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals examination, which is approved by the American National Standards Institute. Participants learn about basic food safety, personal hygiene, cross-contamination and allergens, time and temperature, and cleaning and sanitation.

The Certified Food Protection Manager class will meet on Feb. 13 and Feb. 15 at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka. The first day of the class will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the second day of the class, including the test, will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please bring a photo ID on the day of the exam and plan for a 30-minute lunch break.

There is a program fee of $125 per person for all sessions. This fee is for the purchase of materials and the examination. If you need materials in a language other than English, please notify the course instructor, Jenna Smith, at least 10 business days prior to the class at 309-663-8306 or email at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

Space is limited, so enroll now. For more information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents using event dates or call the Extension office at 309-663-8306. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please call 309-663-8306.