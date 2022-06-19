Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington

Pop-Up Story Time; 10-10:30 a.m. June 21, the courtroom at McLean County Museum of History; registration required; Ages 0-11; free admission on Tuesdays.

On-The-Go Story Time; 3:30-4:30 p.m. June 22, Evergreen Park bookmobile stop; ages 0-11; no registration required.

On-The-Go Story Time; 9:30-10:30 a.m., June 23, Wingover bookmobile stop; ages 0-11; no registration required.

Normal

Summer Story Hour; 10-11 a.m. June 20, Anderson Park, 503 E. College Ave., Normal; ages 3-5 with caregiver but all ages welcome.

Bored Games; 2-4 p.m. June 22, Community Room B at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14 but all welcome.

Instrument Petting Zoo; 10 a.m.-noon Community Room at Normal Public Library; ages 3-8 but all welcome.

Tween Crafternoon; 2-4 p.m. June 23, café at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.

Sign and Sing with Communication Junction at the park; 10:30-11 a.m. June 24, Anderson Park, 206 W. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-5.

Carlock

Read and Roast; June 20-25, during normal library hours; Carlock Public Library; read in a tent at the library, take home a s'mores kit.

Eureka

DIY Lego Tables; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. June 20, children's library at Eureka Public Library; free.

Library Volunteers; 4-5 p.m. June 20, children's library at Eureka Public Library; middle school and high school students; registration required.

Play in the Pavilion; 10:30-11 a.m. June 21, outdoor pavilion at Eureka Public Library; free.

Reading Buddies; 2-2:30 p.m. June 21, children's library at Eureka Public Library; free.

Story Time at the Library: Summer Reading Edition; 10-10:30 a.m. June 21 and 23, outdoor pavilion at Eureka Public Library; free.

Toddler Time; 10 a.m. June 22, children's library at Eureka Public Library; free.

Wow, it's Wednesday! DIY Nature Discovery Station; 2 p.m. online or all day hands-on learning, June 22, children's library at Eureka Public Library.

Reading Buddies; 10:30-11 a.m. June 23, outdoor pavilion at Eureka Public Library; free.

Afternoon Art; 3-4 p.m. June 23, outdoor pavilion at Eureka Public Library; free.

Chris Fascione: Bringing Literature to Life; 10:30-11:15 a.m. June 24, Eureka High School; free program for children and families.

Sharpie tie-dye for teens; 2 p.m. June 24, Eureka Public Library; ages 12-17.