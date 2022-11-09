Central Illinois election results

See results of contested races in areas outside of McLean County:

Tazewell County

Republican Kevin Johnson won the Tazewell County State’s Attorney race with 37,527 votes over Libertarian candidate Gabe Casey’s 8,418.

Republicans Kim Joesting, Nancy Proehl, Jay Hall, Wayne Altpeter, Mark Goddard, Samuel Goddard and Kaden Nelms were elected to serve District 1 of the Tazewell County Board.

For District 2, Republicans Greg Menold, Nick Graff, Greg Sinn, Maxwell Scheider, Vivian Hagaman, Randi Krehbiel and Roy Pagel were elected, defeating Libertarian Eric Stahl.

Woodford County

Republicans David Meinhold, Denise Durst, Timothy Worner, Charles Nagel and Zachary Ferris were elected to serve District 2 of the Woodford County Board, defeating Democrat Lyle Cunningham.

District 3 also went to the Republicans with Daniel Steffen, Blake Parsons, Nicholas Miller, Autum Jones and Gerald Smith finishing ahead of Democrat Ross Clymer.