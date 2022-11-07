Celebrate the final extension diabetes clinic of the year

EUREKA– Learning about our health can be a challenge to add to busy schedules. Hit pause and join University of Illinois Extension for their monthly “Diabetes Clinic – Diabetes Trivia” class from 1:30- 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 East Eureka Avenue, Eureka.

Participants will celebrate their health management experiences and have some fun at the last Diabetes Clinic for the year. Join Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith, for a game of trivia while exploring diabetes risk factors, statistics, self-management strategies and more. Enjoy a low-key class with snacks and time for sharing your experience with your diabetes journey.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary. Diabetes Clinic meets at the Woodford County Extension Office in Eureka.

For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit us at go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact Smith and her team by phone at 309-663-8306 or by email at jesmith6@illinois.edu. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact us. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.