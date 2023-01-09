 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CEGEA to hold Trivia Night

EUREKA-The Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield Educators Association will be hosting its annual Trivia Night on Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m., at The Cannery.

Trivia Night is the CEGEA's main fundraiser for bringing in money for the CEGEA Scholarship, a scholarship which is awarded to graduating EHS seniors in the spring who apply and are selected by the members of the scholarship committee. In years past, the CEGEA has awarded anywhere from 2-4 scholarships, each worth around $1000.

Whether you are interested in the friendly competition of wits or are just looking for a fun event to look forward to this is a night for all to enjoy.

The Cannery will be having their taco night menu and there will be snacks and baked goods available for donations.

For those with young children, childcare for children 3 and older is being provided at Davenport Elementary School.

