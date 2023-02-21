GERMANTOWN HILLS – Sundays are apparently not days of rest for Eryn Pearson.

On a recent Sunday, the Cats of Woodford County founder drove 40 minutes from her home in Elmwood to meet with new volunteer Claire Hohulin in Germantown Hills. Pearson and Hohulin then spent the next several hours making cat stops in Germantown Hills, Metamora, El Paso, and Eureka. The two women consoled a woman who couldn’t afford to care for a stray cat about to give birth to a third litter of kittens, took the pregnant stray cat and an older kitten to a foster home, picked up other foster cats who were ready to be adopted, dropped off food and supplies to another foster home, and met with a prospective adopter. Pearson was then off to Peoria, to deliver some cats to Peoria PetSmart, from where the cats will hopefully soon be adopted.

“It’s like right down the assembly line,” Pearson said of the planned stops. “There is no doing cat rescue without coffee.”

Surprisingly for someone who pours hours, energy, and her heart into cat rescue work, Pearson is not a cat person. “Having cats was not in my plan,” she said. She has trained and shown dogs from a young age and has a special fondness for the Kuvasz breed, a type of Hungarian guard dog. “It’s not like I didn’t have a hobby,” she joked.

Pearson first started helping cats two years ago when she was working as a police officer in Minonk and responded to a report that someone was shooting stray cats. Having worked for other police departments, she assumed the first step was to call Animal Control—but soon learned that Woodford County Animal Control does not handle cats.

Pearson was unsettled. Whoever had been shooting the cats was not only recklessly discharging a firearm and being cruel to animals but also endangering the people nearby. A problem solver by nature, Pearson decided to remove the cats from the area.

“I was just trying to resolve the situation without it getting worse,” she said. “If I didn’t know about it, I could live in bliss.” Since she did know about it, though, she was determined to help—and she soon had 14 cats in her garage and no idea what to do with them.

Pearson was used to working with her dogs when she wasn’t working as a police officer, but suddenly she found herself spending every free moment googling how to care for a bunch of upset and unhealthy cats and paying for their vet care out of her own pocket. The Journal Star heard about the police officer who was saving cats and featured her in a front page story. She recalled being praised for her heroic efforts and blearily thinking, “But I’m a dog person.”

Person reached out to her friend Heather Leman, who was Woodford County Animal Control’s officer until November 2022. Leman assisted Pearson in creating Cats of Woodford County as a pilot program for the county. They hoped to demonstrate to the county board that cats should be added to the Animal Control agenda. Soon Pearson was inundated with requests from all over the county about stray cats in need. This need has not abated.

Becky Duley heard about Pearson’s plight and reached out to her to say she had a farm and could take feral cats.

“Becky saved me from 13 evil nasty cats,” Pearson said, grinning as she recalled the first cats she caught in Minonk. Pearson kept the 14th cat, a wild black and white “skin and bones” kitten who had somehow won her heart with its constant hissing. (This kitten inspired her and Becky to coin the phrase “hisses not kisses.”) “I don’t know what possessed me,” she said. “I just thought, ‘I can train a dog; I can train a cat.’” She has since learned that no, you can’t train cats. “They won’t sit for you,” she laughed.

Undeterred, Pearson worked with the little kitten for months. Today Mona, named after her “moan” of a meow, is full grown and happy and lovingly owned by Leighton and Julie Cook, one of Cats of Woodford County’s best foster families. Mona is, Pearson likes to say, the very first Cat of Woodford County and the organization’s “founding father.”

Cats of Woodford County’s mission is to find homes for stray and abandoned cats within the county. The vet bills are paid by the Menssen Memorial Fund. Janet Menssen was particularly passionate that animals helped by the fund receive top quality vet care. All the cats that Pearson helps are thoroughly vetted, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered. They are cared for by foster families until they are adopted into their lifelong homes.

It is a labor of love for Pearson. “I do not make any money doing this,” she said. “At the end of the day, the cats are benefitting.”

Eight dark grey kittens are just some of the cats who have benefitted from the program. The litter was extremely sickly when Cats of Woodford County first got them in December. “They looked rough,” Pearson said, adding that even the vet affectionately called them “alien kittens.” Pearson was delighted to stop and see these eight kittens, who have been flourishing in foster mother Chris Gerber’s care. Pearson and Hohulin cooed over the kittens (or “nuggets,” as Pearson calls them) as they zipped around the large room Gerber had set up for them. They had recently all been spayed or neutered, with the girls sporting little blue cones to protect their stitches, but they were all happy bundles of energy. Gerber enjoyed her first foster experience, even with the kittens’ initial poor health. “It has been fun,” she said. “It’s been a ride.” She has decided to adopt two of the males, Smoky, a longer haired gray kitten who looked just like “a little grumpy old man” when he first came into their care but who is now a fluffy beauty, and Bandit.

Along with remarkable and resilient cats, Pearson has met “really awesome people” through this work, including Becky and her husband Brian Duley and their son, Declan Duley. Declan, an El Paso-Gridley High School graduate who is now the punter on the University of Illinois football team, has always had a soft spot for cats. He convinced his parents that they should get more involved. They have since fostered many kittens and cats, and Becky is now the organization’s “co-pilot.” A substitute for El Paso-Gridley High School, Becky said that many kids come to the Duley’s house after school to play with and help care for the foster cats.

Pearson is grateful for Crystal Davis-Coan of TLC Rescue in Mackinaw, the “godmother of all cats” who has helped Pearson tremendously. Pearson’s boyfriend, Illinois State trooper Chris Greene, is also a huge help, even though at first he was leery of his girlfriend’s newfound passion for cats. Pearson also is thankful to meet volunteers, like Hohulin, who first became interested in volunteering when she donated a cat tree her own cat did not use to the group and learned more about fostering.

“It takes a county,” Hohulin said.

Cats of Woodford County is getting ready for kitten season and plans to keep expanding to help as many cats as possible. Eventually they would like to have a centralized location for adoptable cats within Woodford County.

Pearson is a busy person who has a lot to juggle. If the right person were to come along, she said, she would be happy to someday “pass the torch.” Even if one day she is not in charge, though, cats have left permanent paw prints on her heart. “I actually learned to really like cats,” she said, and she is now the proud owner of three. Sophia and Rosie are long-haired Siamese mixes. She was hoping her next cat could also be named after one of the Golden Girls, but her boyfriend brought home a long-haired white cat who turned out to be male. “I was trying to get a Blanche or Dorothy, but I got Stanley,” she said, smiling.

See the Cats of Woodford County Facebook page for more information and ways you can help.