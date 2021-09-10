Catlin Salt Fork finds a way to knock off Seneca 49-28

Catlin Salt Fork fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 49-28 win over Seneca in Illinois high school football on September 10.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Storm roared over the Fighting Irish 49-28 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Storm's offense took charge to a 42-22 lead over the Fighting Irish at halftime.

The Fighting Irish authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Storm 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.