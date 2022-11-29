Everyone has a different passion in life. Carson Gates is devoted to teaching others through his love for God. He finds comfort in knowing that God has a plan for him, making Jeremiah 29:11 his favorite verse. “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.’”

Carson has been an avid member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes throughout high school. He finds himself growing as a person in countless ways all while helping others grow. “Planning a lesson helps me learn more about myself and talking in front of people is always good,” Carson said.

He didn't just impact students, though. He also impacted his advisor, Mr. O’Hanlon. “Carson has given some really good talks at FCA, and I have found myself considering his words long after he was done speaking. He is a young person with remarkable insights,” Mr. O’Hanlon said.

Carson’s biggest influence in his life is his dad. When it came time to think about his future, Carson said, “My dad is a pastor, and that’s something I am thinking about going into. Listening to him every week at church is an amazing experience.” In addition to always being there for him, Carson’s dad also pushes him to do his best in sports. He also reminds him to be thankful for his God-given ability to play the sports he loves.

The sport he loves most is soccer. During his senior year, Carson was one of the captains for the Roanoke-Benson/Eureka soccer team. Being named a team captain is quite an honor. It takes having a great worth ethic, being an attentive listener and being compassionate, all of which Carson displays. He plans to continue his leadership on the field at the collegiate level. “I can’t picture myself being done with soccer after high school; I want to keep playing,” Carson said.

Not only does he show his grit on the soccer field, but he also shows it on the baseball field. “He has a competitive edge that I truly appreciate; however, he is able to maintain a respect for his teammates and the game he plays while demonstrating much humility as well,” Mr. Miller said. Carson has high hopes for this baseball season and wants to achieve many things. Two of them include winning conference outright and winning regionals again.

He may not know what college he is going to attend yet, but he will find the right college for him that aligns with his work and athletic goals. Wherever he goes, his hard work ethic will bring him success. In the end, he knows that God will always lead him to the right decision.