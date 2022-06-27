Carle Eureka Hospital offers expanded care options closer to home

Residents of Eureka and its surrounding communities are seeing more opportunities to receive specialized healthcare locally as Carle Eureka Hospital adds new clinics to the array of healthcare services it offers. The expanded opportunities for patients to remain close to home for their care is one way the Carle Health system is bringing higher-level services throughout all the communities it serves.

Now, individuals in need of pain management treatment or orthopedic care can be seen at either Carle Eureka’s pain clinic or their orthopedic clinic. These specialty clinics began seeing patients in January.

“We are happy to offer these services at Carle Eureka Hospital,” Jennifer Hepner, nurse manager at Nursing Services for Carle Eureka Hospital said. “It has always been our mission to bring specialty services to the Eureka Community and Carle has helped make it happen. Now, the local public does not have to travel to receive treatment to meet all their healthcare needs. Having pain and orthopedic specialties allows us to diagnose, treat (with surgical intervention if necessary) and provide follow-up care all within the walls of Carle Eureka Hospital.”

The orthopedic clinic, led by Joseph Novotny, MD, orthopedic surgeon, treats most general orthopedic conditions, excluding spine, and specializes in hips, knees, hands, elbows and shoulders. Illness and treatment options include non-invasive procedures such as therapy and medication management as well as invasive procedures like shoulder and knee scopes as well as total shoulder, hip, and knee replacements.

The pain clinic is led by Jason Michaels, MD, pain management, orthopedics. Dr. Michaels specializes and treats a wide variety of chronic pain issues and prescribes and performs both invasive and non-invasive procedures for issues from shoulder to foot. Non-invasive procedures include different forms of therapy and medication management whereas invasive procedures could include injections and radiofrequency ablations.

Appointments can be made at the Carle Eureka Hospital pain clinic or orthopedic clinic by physician referral or by calling 309-304-2021.

To learn more about services available at Carle Eureka Hospital visit our carle.org/carle-eureka-hospital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0