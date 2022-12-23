Calendar briefs

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 23, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms.
Pre New Years Show; 7 p.m., Dec. 30; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.
Noon Year’s Eve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dec. 31, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Can’t stay up ‘til midnight? The CDM’s got you covered!; https://go.evvnt.com/1407696-0.
Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m., Dec. 31, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.