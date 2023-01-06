Calendar briefs

Making Cards of Hope; 5-8 p.m.; Jan. 6, Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio and Creative Space, 101 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 309-825-4655; Jan. 6, 2023 - Create Cards of Hope: Making Cards of Hope for Disaster Relief Boxes for Midwest Food Bank; https://go.evvnt.com/1483515-0.

Sweat; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 6, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Performance of Sweat by Lynn Nottage at Community Players Theatre!; https://go.evvnt.com/1476130-0.

John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m.; Jan. 7, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Sweat; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 7, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17;

Sweat; 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Jan. 8, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17;

Sweat; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 13, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17;