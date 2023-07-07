Opening Reception for "Creating in Community," July 7 in Downtown Bloomington; 5-8 p.m.; July 7, Mandy Roeing Fine Art, 105 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 919-413-7897; Please join us for the opening reception of "Creating in Community," an exhibition of paintings by students at Mandy Roeing Fine Art Studio & Gallery;

MIOpera at Bobzbay Books (Romeo and Juliet Event); 6-7 p.m.; July 7, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; MIOpera at Bobzbay Books (Romeo and Juliet Event); https://go.evvnt.com/1732609-0.

Stephanie Cunningham; 7 p.m., July 7, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

7th Annual Bumps2Babies Event; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., July 8, Fondulac Park District Building, 201 Veterans Drive, East Peoria.

Twin City Cruisers '60s Night; 5-8:30 p.m., July 8, Towanda Plaza Shopping Center, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

ParkLands Foundation 6th Annual Bike Ride; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; July 8, Keller Park, 608 E. St., Lexington; $50; Join us for our 6th Annual Bike Ride! For more information and to register for the ride visit our bike ride site: https://www.parklandsfoundation.org/bikeride/; https://go.evvnt.com/1738658-0.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales at Bobzbay Books; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; July 8, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1732610-0.

Music and Munch Benefit Concert; 2-10 p.m.; July 8, 10512 Lyonheart Lane, 10512 Lyonheart Lane, Bloomington; 847-987-6938; Concert to benefit the Therapeutic Arts Program of the Global Alliance for Africa. 8 hours of live music. Emily the Band, Sarah & the Underground, The Others, and more local and Chicago acts; https://go.evvnt.com/1761986-0.

Nashville Night @ The Station; 4-11 p.m.; July 8, 1611 Morrissey Drive, 1611 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; 309-838-3922; $15; Join us for an evening of Live Entertainment Straight out of Nashville! We're bringing you three acts that have never played in Central Illinois so gather you crew, line up your lawn chairs, and enjo; https://go.evvnt.com/1778348-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; July 10, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle and lean about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1663431-0.

Blue Kids Breakfast - featuring Erin Merryn (presented by Child Protection Network); 6:30-8 a.m.; July 13, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; Free; Erin Merryn is an internationally recognized author, speaker, and child abuse advocate and activist who started Erin's Law; https://go.evvnt.com/1808296-0.

Free Franklin Park Concerts; 7-8:30 p.m.; July 13, Franklin Park, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Concert!; https://go.evvnt.com/1677059-0.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 7:30-10 p.m.; July 13, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790844-0.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 7:30-10 p.m.; July 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790895-0.