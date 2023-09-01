Bloomington Elks Free Children’s Podiatry Clinic; 12-1 p.m.; Sept. 1, Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal; 800-272-0074; Bloomington Elks Lodge will sponsor a Free children’s podiatry assessment clinic on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, located at 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal IL.

Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival; Sept. 1-2, Peoria.

Missy Vail Frakes; 7 p.m., Sept. 1, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Arrowsmith Auxiliary Veteran Fundraiser; 8 a.m. Sept. 2, Arrowsmith Witt-Webber-Carrell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 617, Arrowsmith; garage and bake sale; Bookmobile until 9:45 a.m.; snow cones and cotton candy; parade, music.

Local Author Paul V. Allen Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-noon; Sept. 2, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Local Author Paul V. Allen Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1732611-0.

Open Mic Poetry at Bobzbay Books; 3:30-5 p.m.; Sept. 2, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Reading of original poetry, favorite poems, short stories, freestyle raps, etc all welcome. No sign-ups required!

Living Book Series - HERE I AM: My Journey out of Homelessness w/Speaker Verneice Prince; 5:30-7 p.m.; Sept. 2, 610 IAA Drive, 610 IAA Drive, Bloomington; 586-343-3539; HERE I AM: My Journey out of Homelessness featuring Verneice J Prince, CEO of Cruising Outta Poverty Services. Verneice will share her personal story of resilience. Please join us!; https://go.evvnt.com/1916431-0.

Tiki Twins; 6:30-9 p.m.; Sept. 2, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Labor Day Parade; 10-11:30 a.m.; Sept. 4, North Main Street & West Front Street, Bloomington; Labor Day Parade sponsored by local unions, welcoming community organizations.

Meet the Plein Air Artists; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 5, Coffeehouse in Uptown Normal, 114 E. Beaufort St., Normal; 309-838-9096; Join local artists at the informal opening of their art show featuring paintings completed during participation in Plein Air of McLean County. Learn about the plein air movement and our local group.

Bloomington-Normal Pray for the Cure; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7, St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St., Bloomington.

38th Kenney Fall Festival; 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 8 and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 9, downtown Kenney.