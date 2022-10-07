Calendar briefs

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Oct. 7-8, The VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; donations accepted; 815-692-4210.

FlatCon Game Faire; 2 p.m.- Oct. 9, 5 p.m.; Oct. 7, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; Gaming Convention.

K of C fish fry; 5-7 p.m., Oct. 7, K of C Hall, 7403 N. Radnor Road, Peoria; $5 for children; $12 for adults; benefits Central Illinois Right to Life; serving fried chicken, catfish, baked cod and shrimp with side dishes; baked goods sale.

BOOgala; 5-10 p.m.; Oct. 7, Downtown Bloomington - 200 W Front Street - Northside, Bloomington; 309-299-0205; Join the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees and the City of Bloomington as we team up for a frighteningly fun beer festival! Brüegala is back and bigger than ever with a new theme for the Halloween season; https://go.evvnt.com/1296600-0.

Janet Durham; 7 p.m., Oct. 7; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Tiempo Libre; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Oct. 7, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $10; The three-time Grammy-nominated Afro-Caribbean music group TIEMPO LIBRE is one of the hottest Latin bands today; https://go.evvnt.com/1341765-0.

Team Logan Fundraiser; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 8, Gill St. Sports Bar & Restaurant, 3002 Gill St., Bloomington; Bags tournament, volleyball tournament, silent and live auction all for Logan!; https://go.evvnt.com/1329179-0.

Family Fest Benefit and Auction for the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka, October 8th.; 4-8 p.m.; Oct. 8, Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, 217-221 W. Robinson St., Goodfield; 309-467-2311; An evening of auction, food, and children's activities;

Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Towanda Plaza, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; free admission; theme orange, brown; plus trunk or treat night.

Zoovies at the Zoo; 7-9 p.m.; Oct. 8, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; $5; Zoovies Night for the first time ever! Outdoors at our new education theater; https://go.evvnt.com/1333028-0.

Tunes on The Trail - Free Concert!; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Oct. 9, Tipton Park, 2201 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Concert!; https://go.evvnt.com/1312238-0.

Biscuits N Gravy Band; 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Oct. 9, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Open to the public. No cover!; https://go.evvnt.com/1334707-0.

Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m.; Oct. 11, 200 Stahlhut Drive, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln; 800-272-0074; FREE Children's Orthopedic Clinic in Lincoln IL. October 11, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Call 800-272-0074 to get signed up for this free event;

Miller Park Zoo Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Oct. 12, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Senior Tour at the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1167037-0.

Trivia Night Fundraiser; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 13, Bloomington Country Club; sponsored by First Book of McLean County.

Classic Cars and Candy Bars Cruise; 3-5 p.m.; Oct. 14, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Halloween Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1312317-0.

Taste of Eureka; 4-7 p.m., Oct. 14, Eureka Business Association, Eureka; snacks, treats, coupons, drawings, special sales and more; Tickets $5.