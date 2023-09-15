POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony; 11 a.m. Sept. 15, On the steps of the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; prayer, keynote speaker, TAPS and rifle salute.

Hee Haw Tribute Show w/ Marcia Shelton and Logan Kirby; 7 p.m., Sept. 15, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Laser Fantasy — Musical Planetarium Laser Concerts; 6 p.m.- Sept. 16, 1 a.m.; Sept. 15, ISU Planetarium, West College Avenue, Normal; 309-438-2496; $10; Hour-long musical laser-concerts in the Illinois State University Planetarium every hour and a half, beginning at 10:30 AM and running through a midnight concert; https://go.evvnt.com/1942383-0.

Book Signing with Local Author and Journalist Dave Kindred; 10 a.m.-noon; Sept. 16, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Book Signing with Local Author and Journalist Dave Kindred; https://go.evvnt.com/1942536-0.

Nature Trails Day; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16, Comlara Park, 13001 Recreation Drive, Hudson.

Laser Fantasy — Musical Planetarium Laser Concerts; 10:30 a.m.- Sept. 17, 1 a.m.; Sept. 16, ISU Planetarium, West College Avenue, Normal; 309-438-2496; $10; Hour-long musical laser-concerts in the Illinois State University Planetarium every hour and a half, beginning at 10:30 AM and running through a midnight concert; https://go.evvnt.com/1942554-0.

Pluto Fest—Walldog Food Truck Festival 2023; 11 a.m., Sept. 16, City Park, 200 N. Park St., Streator.

All-Ages Banner-Making Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; Sept. 16, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Banner-making workshop inspired by the work of exhibiting artist Aram Han-Sifuentes; https://go.evvnt.com/1893518-0.

Frank Powell; 6:30-9 p.m.; Sept. 16, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Rainbow Eagle (Rolland Williston) Speaker; 11 a.m. Sept. 17, J.T. and E.J. Crumbaugh Spiritualist Church, 102 S. Pearl St., LeRoy.

DiverCITY!; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sept. 17, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-275-3227; Join us in celebrating the richness of our community’s diversity. Let’s come together to strengthen our bonds and create a brighter future for all;

Laser Fantasy — Musical Planetarium Laser Concerts; 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sept. 17, ISU Planetarium, West College Avenue, Normal; 309-438-2496; $10; Hour-long musical laser-concerts in the Illinois State University Planetarium every hour and a half, beginning at 10:30 AM and running through a late-afternoon concert; https://go.evvnt.com/1942610-0.

SOAR 50th Anniversary; 1-4 p.m.; Sept. 17, Tipton Park, 2201 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free celebration for family and friends! This open house will have music, yard games, popcorn, and fun! No registration required; https://go.evvnt.com/1884757-0.

FREE Miller Park Adult Center Breakfast & Bingo; 10-11:30 a.m.; Sept. 19, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free; FREE Miller Park Adult Center Breakfast & Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/1915954-0.

Devas3 Concert; 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Pontiac Township High School; Sponsored by Livingston County Concert Association.

Laser Fantasy — Musical Planetarium Laser Concerts; 6 p.m.- Sept. 23, 1 a.m.; Sept. 22, ISU Planetarium, West College Avenue, Normal; 309-438-2496; $10; Hour-long musical laser-concerts in the Illinois State University Planetarium every hour and a half, beginning at 10:30 AM and running through a midnight concert; https://go.evvnt.com/1942661-0.