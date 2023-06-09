theBIGgive - Neighborhood Sale & Outreach; 8 a.m.- June 10, noon; June 8, 1311 W. Hovey Ave., 1311 W. Hovey Ave., Normal; 309-452-5076; Thursday, 6/8, 8am - 7pm Friday, 6/9, 8am - 7pm Saturday, 6/10, 8am - 12pm; https://go.evvnt.com/1696855-0.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; June 8, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free all-ages artmaking workshop; https://go.evvnt.com/1732322-0.

Schnucks Company-Wide Career Fair; 1-5 p.m., June 8, Bloomington and Normal locations.

James McMurtry; 8 p.m., June 9, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25; 18+.

Spring Metric Bike Ride; 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; June 10, Comlara Park, 13001 Recreation Area Drive, Hudson; Supported bike ride of 5 to 62 miles through McLean County; https://go.evvnt.com/1694315-0.

Used Book Sale; 8 a.m.-noon; June 10, McLean County Dance Association, 1316 E. Empire St., Suite C, Bloomington; 309-829-7070; Stock up for summer reading at our Used Book Sale on Saturday, June 10 from 8-noon at McLean County Dance Association; https://go.evvnt.com/1768962-0.

4th Annual Mobile Pride Parade; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; June 10, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-262-8167; Community residents come together to learn of resources available to the LGBTQIA+ community, We also decorate cars and poster boards in celebration of PRIDE month and ride through the park; https://go.evvnt.com/1753217-0.

Local Author Rick Jebb Memoir Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-noon; June 10, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Local Author Rick Jebb Memoir Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1687713-0.

Old House Society Tour of Homes on June 10, 2023; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 10, Broadway, Normal; 309-838-4654; $25; The 2023 Old House Society Tour of Homes, "On Broadway", features homes in and around Normal's historic Broadway St ---plus an exclusive member's only bonus house!; https://go.evvnt.com/1679875-0.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 1-3 p.m.; June 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free all-ages artmaking workshop; https://go.evvnt.com/1732331-0.

Exhibition Opening Reception; 2-3 p.m.; June 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Opening reception for the exhibition EMERGENCE; https://go.evvnt.com/1732338-0.

Fish Fry; 4-6:30 p.m., June 10, St. John Lutheran Church, Washburn; All-you-can-eat fried fish, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and rink; $10 adults; $4 children under 12; Children 4 and under free; carryout available; 309-360-6558.

Twin City Cruisers '50s Night; 5-8:30 p.m., June 10, Towanda Plaza Shopping Center, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m.; June 10, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live Music with no cover charge;

Special Olympics Victory Dance; 7-9 p.m.; June 10, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Special Olympic Athletes Celebration;

David Haggard Plaque Unveiling; 1:30-3 p.m.; June 11, 302 E. Miller St., 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington; 309-827-6950; A plaque unveiling for a Revolutionary War Soldier; https://go.evvnt.com/1718915-0.

Tremont Turkey Festival Parade; 2 p.m., registration at 12:30 p.m., June 11, corner of Madison and Harris, Tremont.

Summer Soccer Camp; 6:30 p.m.- June 14, 8 p.m.; June 11, Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal; 309-452-4479; Free soccer camp for kids ages 4-11 at Calvary Baptist Church. Kids will enjoy participating in skill specific drills, snacks, meeting new friends, and a fun, short Bible story each night; https://go.evvnt.com/1681507-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; June 12, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle and learn abou the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1663401-0.

Free Lunchtime Concerts in Withers Park; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; June 14, Withers Park, East Washington Street, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1676881-0.

Author Andrew Snorton Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 4-6 p.m.; June 15, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Author Andrew Snorton Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1687728-0.

Free Franklin Park Concerts; 7-8:30 p.m.; June 15, Franklin Park, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Concert!; https://go.evvnt.com/1677037-0.

Not In Our School Juneteenth event; 6:30-8 p.m., June 16, The Coffeehouse & Deli, 114 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Hawaiian Luau Bash - Kids Night Out; 6:30-9 p.m.; June 16, Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., Normal; $30; Parents, take a night off while your little ones enjoy a private, supervised kids-only pool party at Anderson Aquatic Center; https://go.evvnt.com/1659751-0.

Missy Dunaway; 7 p.m., June 16, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.