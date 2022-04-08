Calendar briefs

Bunny's Birthday at Miller Park Zoo; 12-3 p.m.; April 9, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2250; Join us as we celebrate Bunny’s Birthday!; https://go.evvnt.com/983283-0.

Palm Sunday Service - April 10 @ 10:15AM - Centennial Christian Church; 10:15-11:30 a.m.; April 10, Centennial Christian Church, 1219 E. Grove St., Bloomington; (309) 828-2185; Youth and families can participate in a processional with palm leaves. Listen to a dramatic reading (with many voices) of the passion story of Jesus Christ taken from the Gospel of Mark; https://go.evvnt.com/1075163-0.

Prairieland Garden Club Spring Meeting; 7 p.m., April 11, Eureka Christian Church Fireside Lounge, 302 S. Main St., Eureka; "How Plants Save the World" presented by Genny Gibbs.

ISU Civic Engagement Celebration and Awards; 2:30-4 p.m.; April 12, Bone Student Center, Normal; 309-438-1100; Illinois State University’s annual Civic Engagement Celebration will take place on April 12, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., at the Circus Room in Bone Student Center; https://go.evvnt.com/1069709-0.

Miller Park Zoo Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; April 13, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; Senior Tour at the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/982637-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; April 14, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933707-0.

Redbird Challenge; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; April 15, Redbird Track, 180 N. Adelaide St., Normal; Free track & field event; https://go.evvnt.com/958761-0.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; April 15, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Valparaiso. Free Admission;

Rockin Terry Lee; 7 p.m., April 15; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $15 a seat Jerry Lee Lewis Style; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.