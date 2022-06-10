Calendar briefs

7th Annual Brews at the Zoo; 5-8 p.m., June 10-11, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 21+; $40-$45.

2022 Old House Society Annual Tour of Homes; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; June 11, Old House Society, 1219 E. Grove St., Bloomington; (309)820-0548; $20; Join us for the 2022 Tour of Homes as we "Gallivant Down Grove Street". The tour features home in and around Bloomington's historic East Grove Street area; https://go.evvnt.com/1140078-0.

Kite Fest 2022 - Fly a Kite, Lift a Life; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 11, Grove Elementary School, 1101 Airport Road, Normal; 309-434-0101; Kite Fest 2022 - Fly a Kite, Lift a Life Ninth annual #BloNoKiteFest fundraiser to be held at Grove Elementary; https://go.evvnt.com/1134241-0.

All-ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; June 11, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Art-making Workshop; https://go.evvnt.com/1159360-0.

David Berchtold; acoustic blues, folk, rock; 6:30-9 p.m., June 11, PK Unkorked, Pontiac; no cover.

First Book McLean County Event; 6-8 p.m., June 13, Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, Bloomington; $45 per person; hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction. Buy tickets at www.FirstBookMcLeanCounty.com.

Free Sports Camps / Basketball + Cheerleading; 6:30 p.m.- June 15, 8 p.m.; June 12, Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal; 309-452-4479; Free Summer Sports Camps for kids ages 4-11 including Basketball and Cheerleading camps; https://go.evvnt.com/1148560-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; June 13, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world; https://go.evvnt.com/1187879-0.

Sensory-Friendly Morning; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; June 15, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Sensory-Friendly Morning; https://go.evvnt.com/1159365-0.

Neighborhood Sale@Grace Church Normal; 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 16, Grace Church, 1311 W. Hovey Ave., Normal; 309-452-5076; The Annual Grace Church Garage Sale encompasses our entire gym, youth room, and sidewalk. There is something for everyone! Visit www.gracenormal.org for details; https://go.evvnt.com/1175845-0.

Jim & Tommy Acoustic Rock; 6:00 pm, June 17, Shooters Lounge, 503 N. Prospect, Bloomington, IL

Ron Devore; 7 p.m., June 17, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.