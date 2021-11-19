Calendar briefs

Rockin Terry Lee; 7 p.m., Nov. 19, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $15 per seat Jerry Lee Lewis style; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Denise La Grassa Concert; 6-7:30 p.m.; Nov. 19, Lincoln Arts Institute, 112 S. McLean St., Lincoln; Critically-acclaimed Chicagoland singer, songwriter and keyboardist Denise La Grassa will perform selections from her forthcoming album The Flame, which honors Lady Liberty, the mother of immigrants.

Senior Living Appreciation/Senior Day: Redbird Volleyball; 6-9 p.m.; Nov. 19, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Bradley!; https://go.evvnt.com/866968-0.

Elf the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 19, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; Come watch as Buddy the Elf realizes that he's..well..not an Elf. Based on the beloved Christmas movie, this musical is sure to put a smile on your face!; https://go.evvnt.com/888404-0.

ISU Football vs. Indiana State; 12-4 p.m.; Nov. 20, Hancock Stadium, N. Main Street, Normal; 309-438-8000; $20; Senior Day for Redbird Football, taking on rival Indiana State; https://go.evvnt.com/847581-0.

Art Around You; 1-2 p.m.; Nov. 20, Normal; 309-798-0375; Art Around You, a virtual exhibition tour and workshop co-presented with the Children’s Discovery Museum. Participants (ages 7-10) can register for this free program at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; https://go.evvnt.com/857902-0.

Drive-thru pasta dinner fundraiser for the Bristow family of Pontiac; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Nov. 20, Edinger's Filling Station, 423 W. Madison St., Pontiac; 312-834-4425; $10; This drive-thru pasta dinner fundraiser will help the Bristow family of Pontiac with medical expenses; https://go.evvnt.com/930497-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Bucknell; 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 20, ISU Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball versus Bucknell at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 20th at Redbird Arena!!; https://go.evvnt.com/938427-0.

Cackle Shack Comedy Night; 7-10 p.m.; Nov. 20, Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center - Bloomington, 1801 Eastland Drive, Bloomington; 309-662-0000; $26.50; Join us on November 20th for Comedy Night with Cackle Shack featuring Rocky Laporte!; https://go.evvnt.com/936205-0.

Elf the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 20, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; Come watch as Buddy the Elf realizes that he's..well..not an Elf. Based on the beloved Christmas movie, this musical is sure to put a smile on your face!; https://go.evvnt.com/888405-0.

Elf the Musical; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Nov. 21, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; Come watch as Buddy the Elf realizes that he's..well..not an Elf. Based on the beloved Christmas movie, this musical is sure to put a smile on your face!; https://go.evvnt.com/888398-0.

43rd Annual Turkey Trot - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 8-11 a.m.; Nov. 25, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/860802-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 25, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed; https://go.evvnt.com/933687-0.

Black Friday Art Class; 10 a.m.-noon; Nov. 26, Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; $15; Let IAS entertain the kids this Black Friday. Join us for hours of fun and creative exploration in the world of printmaking!; https://go.evvnt.com/942659-0.

Black Friday Art Class; 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 26, Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; $20; Let IAS entertain the kids this Black Friday. Join us for hours of fun and creative exploration in the world of printmaking!; https://go.evvnt.com/942691-0.

"Christmas Memories" Candlelight Tours; 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.; Nov. 26, C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; $5; Each year, during the holiday season, the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum is decorated in full Victorian splendor, illuminated by candles, and filled with music; https://go.evvnt.com/943430-0.