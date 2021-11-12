Calendar briefs

Christmas in the Country; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Nov. 12, Nov. 13; W. Twin Grove Christian Church, 14237 Twin Grove Road, Bloomington; 309-963-4138; Join us for our annual Christmas in the Country event to kick off the Christmas season! We will have a variety of vendors, handmade Christmas décor, and a bake sale!; https://go.evvnt.com/920438-0.

"Elf the Musical"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 12, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; Based on the beloved Christmas movie; https://go.evvnt.com/888402-0.

Family art-making workshop; 12-1 p.m.; Nov. 13, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; 309-798-0375; Family art-making workshop related to Caroline Kent’s exhibition What the stars can’t tell. Materials and instruction provided by University Galleries’ staff. Free and no reservations required; https://go.evvnt.com/857907-0.

Art Educator Showcase; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Nov. 13, Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; Featuring artworks created by Illinois Art Station art educators as part of their lesson planning process!; https://go.evvnt.com/942597-0.

PrimeTime Country Opry; 7 p.m., Nov. 13, Olympia High School Auditorium, 7832 N. 100 E. Road, Stanford; Special guest Rusty and Nicholas Cummins; Tickets $10, doors open at 6 p.m.; 309-449-5484.

"Elf the Musical"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 13, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; Come watch as Buddy the Elf realizes that he's...well...not an Elf. Based on the beloved Christmas movie, this musical is sure to put a smile on your face!; https://go.evvnt.com/888403-0.

31st Annual Autumn Coin Show; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 14, North Field Center I, 3280 Northfield Drive, Springfield; Admission $1, members and children under 16 get in free; Early Bird Admission $20 7-9 a.m.; Free youth auction (ages 6-16) 1-3 p.m.; 70 dealer tables; 217-899-9996.

Fall Family Art Class; 2-3 p.m.; Nov. 14, Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; $5; Play with pattern and color as you make original works of art together as a family; https://go.evvnt.com/942624-0.

"Elf the Musical"; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Nov. 14, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; Come watch as Buddy the Elf realizes that he's...well...not an Elf. Based on the beloved Christmas movie, this musical is sure to put a smile on your face!; https://go.evvnt.com/888397-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Murray State; 7-9 p.m.; Nov. 16, ISU Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $8; ISU Men's Basketball versus Murray State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16th at Redbird Arena in Normal, IL!!; https://go.evvnt.com/938420-0.

The Annual General Meeting of Mid Central Community Action, Inc.; 5-6 p.m.; Nov. 17, Bloomington; The Annual General Meeting of Mid Central Community Action, Inc. will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 5 p.m. via Zoom; https://go.evvnt.com/934201-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs Purdue; 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 17, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/920996-0.

MCCA meeting; 5 p.m., Nov. 17, via Zoom; annual general meeting of Mid Central Community Auction; elect board officers for 2022, annual report and needs assessment report; residents may provide feedback; 309-829-0691; mccainc.org.

Veterans - Free Dentistry Day; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Nov. 18, Dental Group of Bloomington, 1507 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington; 309-664-6666; Free Dentistry Day for Veterans — giving veterans the option of free preventative or treatment one day only —see flyer or event description for more details. Call to schedule at 309-664-6666.

The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees 2021; 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Nov. 18-20, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; (309) 451-7202; $10; Join us for Central Illinois' premier holiday kick-off event — The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees 2021 — Nov. 18-20 at the Interstate Center in Bloomington and online!; https://go.evvnt.com/874798-0.

Book Signing for Logan County History book about Good Government Council in the 1950s; 7-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 18, Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; (217) 732-3200; A book-signing for a new work entitled “A Deeper Dive Into the Good Government Council of Logan County in 1950s Lincoln, Illinois”; https://go.evvnt.com/940635-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 18, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933686-0.

Senior Living Appreciation/Senior Day: Redbird Volleyball; 6-9 p.m.; Nov. 19, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Bradley!; https://go.evvnt.com/866968-0.

"Elf the Musical"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 19, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; Come watch as Buddy the Elf realizes that he's...well...not an Elf. Based on the beloved Christmas movie, this musical is sure to put a smile on your face!; https://go.evvnt.com/888404-0.

Rockin Terry Lee; 7 p.m., Nov. 19, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $15 per seat Jerry Lee Lewis style; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.