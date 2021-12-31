Calendar briefs

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. Bradley; 2-4 p.m.; Jan. 1, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. Bradley; https://go.evvnt.com/949601-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs Bradley; 2-4 p.m.; Jan. 1, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/921025-0.

Lincoln Elks FREE Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m.; Jan. 4, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln; 800-272-0074; FREE Elks Children's Orthopedic Clinic at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital January 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. For an appointment for your child call the Illinois Elks Children's Care office at 1-800-272-0074.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Loyola Chicago; 8-10 p.m.; Jan. 5, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Loyola Chicago at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5th at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/940991-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Jan. 6, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933693-0.

A Raisin in the Sun - Preview Performance; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 6, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/962377-0.

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Jan. 7, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/962379-0.