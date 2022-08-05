Calendar briefs

First Friday Threshold to Hope 5th Anniversary Celebration; 5-8 p.m.; Aug. 5, Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington; 309-825-4713; Threshold to Hope, Inc will be celebrating its 5th Anniversary during the First Friday event at our studio. The event is family-friendly, free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/1258938-0.