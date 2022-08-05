Calendar briefs

Erica Neal Ananias; 7 p.m., Aug. 5; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.
First Friday Threshold to Hope 5th Anniversary Celebration; 5-8 p.m.; Aug. 5, Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington; 309-825-4713; Threshold to Hope, Inc will be celebrating its 5th Anniversary during the First Friday event at our studio. The event is family-friendly, free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/1258938-0.
Miller Park Zoo - Ice Cream Social and School Supply Drive - Sponsored by MetroNet; 12-3 p.m.; Aug. 6, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; family fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1167240-0.
Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., Aug. 6, Towanda Plaza, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; free admission; theme white, silver.
Twang; 6:30- p.m., Aug. 6, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.
Miller Park Zoo Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Aug. 10, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Senior Tour at the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1167031-0.