Calendar briefs

Mike Porter; 7 p.m., Nov. 4; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Jesus Christ Superstar @ Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10 p.m.; Nov. 4, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Community Players Theatre presents Jesus Christ Superstar with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Lyrics by Tim Rice; https://go.evvnt.com/1399714-0.

Bloomington High School Band Craft Show; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Nov. 5, Bloomington High School, 1202 E. Locust St., Bloomington; Bloomington High School Band Annual Craft Show. Over 120 craft booths supporting the Bloomington High School Marching Raiders. Saturday, November 5, 9am-3pm at Bloomington High School; https://go.evvnt.com/1365871-0.

World War II 25th Anniversary Ceremony; 1 p.m., Nov. 5, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Try Hockey For Free (Ages 4-12); 3:10-4 p.m.; Nov. 5, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1372097-0.]

David Berchtold; 6:30-9:00pm, Nov. 5, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Jesus Christ Superstar @ Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10 p.m.; Nov. 5, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Community Players Theatre presents Jesus Christ Superstar with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Lyrics by Tim Rice; https://go.evvnt.com/1399715-0.

20th Annual Antique Tractor Plowing Bee; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 6, Mackinaw; 309-303-3920; 2.5 miles south of Route 9 on Mackinaw-Minier blacktop. 1979 & older tractors. Free admission for spectators, $25 fee to participate. Lunch stand by Minier Fire Dept; https://go.evvnt.com/1395663-0.

Jesus Christ Superstar @ Community Players Theatre; 1:30-4 p.m.; Nov. 6, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Community Players Theatre presents Jesus Christ Superstar with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Lyrics by Tim Rice; https://go.evvnt.com/1399720-0.

Miller Park Zoo Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Nov. 9, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Senior Tour at the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1167040-0.

Mid Central Community Action's Annual General Meeting; 5-6 p.m.; Nov. 9, Mid Central Community Action, 1301 W. Washington St., Bloomington; 309-829-0691; Mid Central Community Action's Annual General Meeting will update the community on recent efforts of the organization and provide a space for residents of McLean and Livingston Counties to give input;

American Red Cross Evening of Stars; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Nov. 9, Illinois State University, 100 N. University St., Normal; $200; American Red Cross Evening of Stars; https://go.evvnt.com/1330075-0.

Design Streak Lecture: Andrew Shea; 11 a.m.-noon; Nov. 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; A lecture on design by Andrew Shea, Assistant Professor of Integrated Design at Parsons School of Design/The New School; https://go.evvnt.com/1367469-0.

Book Sale; 4 p.m.- Nov. 13, 4 p.m.; Nov. 10, 360 Wylie Drive, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal; Huge Book Sale. Over 25,000 gently used books - unpicked. Paperback 50 cents. Hardcover Children's $1.00, reg Hardcover $2.00. Rare and Collectable priced as marked; https://go.evvnt.com/1403770-0.

Bunco Blitz - Habitat McLean Women Build; 5:30-9 p.m.; Nov. 10, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; 309-827-3931; $35; Join us for a fun evening & let the good times roll!; https://go.evvnt.com/1361349-0.

Veterans Day Dental Clinic; Nov. 11, Barnes Dental Associates, 315 Susan Drive, Normal; free.

Christmas in the Country; 9 a.m.- Nov. 12, 2 p.m.; Nov. 11, W. Twin Grove Christian Church, 14237 Twin Grove Road, Bloomington; 309-963-4138; Handmade Christmas decor, bake sale and various vendors; https://go.evvnt.com/1356545-0.

Jazz Ensemble; 7 p.m., Nov. 11, Becker Auditorium at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka

Jesus Christ Superstar @ Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10 p.m.; Nov. 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Community Players Theatre presents Jesus Christ Superstar with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Lyrics by Tim Rice; https://go.evvnt.com/1399716-0.