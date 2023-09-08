38th Kenney Fall Festival; 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 8 and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 9, downtown Kenney.

The McLean Co. Barn Keepers Sponsored Barn Tour; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9; register at the Neuhaus Nursery on Rt. 9 east of Bloomington from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; $20 per carload or $15 for members; rain or shine; barnkeepers.org; 309-475-6951.

Day of the Dozer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; $6-$7.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 9, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1732615-0.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; Sept. 9, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; All-ages artmaking workshop inspired by the work of exhibiting artist Japheth Asiedu-Kwarteng; https://go.evvnt.com/1893505-0.

Twin City Cruisers '80s Night; 5-8:30 p.m., Sept. 9, Towanda Plaza Shopping Center, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m.; Sept. 9, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Memorial Ruck II Walk 9.11 Mile; 6 a.m. Sept. 10, Normal Police Department, 100 E. Phoenix Ave., Normal; free.

9/11 Observance; 10 a.m. Sept. 11, Fireman's Memorial at Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; prayer, keynote speaker, TAPS, rifle salute and bagpiper.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 11, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle and learn about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1848216-0.

ACTIVE SENIOR TOURS; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Sept. 13, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1931256-0.

Sips and Sounds - String Quartet; 6-8 p.m.; Sept. 14, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 217-522-2838; Join us for a FREE performance by a String Quartet from your Illinois Symphony Orchestra!

POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony; 11 a.m. Sept. 15, On the steps of the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; prayer, keynote speaker, TAPS and rifle salute.