Calendar briefs

Books to Benefit Book Sale; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., June 3; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., June 4, Books to Benefit, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal; $10 entry Thursday; free admission Friday and Saturday.

Exhibition Reception: "In Living Color" and "In Between Living"; 4-6 p.m.; June 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Opening reception for University Galleries' two summer exhibitions; https://go.evvnt.com/1159311-0.

Holiday Pool - Family Float Night; 5-6:30 p.m.; June 3, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1140314-0.

Ron and Cindy; 7 p.m., June 3; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

McLean County Sportsman Annual Free Fishing Derby; 8 a.m.-12 p.m., June 4, Miller Park, Bloomington; ages 5-12; must be accompanied by an adult.

Miller Park Zoo Birthday Party; 12-3 p.m.; June 4, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Miller Park Zoo will be 131 years old!; https://go.evvnt.com/1166955-0.

Jim & Tommy; acoustic rock; 6:30-9:00 p.m., June 4, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Champagne British Car Festival; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 5, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Holiday Pool - Bring A Friend Day; 12-6:30 p.m.; June 5, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Summer Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1132555-0.

Rucker Chapel Memorial Day Service; 2-3:30 p.m.; June 5, Rucker Chapel, 17533 Ruckers Chapel Road., Wapella, Wilson Township; 217-621-0391; The annual Memorial Day observation will be held at Rucker Chapel at 2 pm. Military rites will be at Rucker Chapel Cemetery at 3 p.m. for all of the veterans of all wars buried there;

MWPL: FC Diablos vs Dekalb County United; 6:45-9 p.m.; June 5, Fred Carlton Field, 1202 E. Locust St., Bloomington; $7; MWPL: FC Diablos vs Dekalb County United; https://go.evvnt.com/1149616-0.

Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m.; June 7, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln; 800-272-0074; Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic on June 7, 2022 at 1PM in Lincoln IL. Call Illinois Elks Children's Care office to make your child's appointment at 1-800-272-0074 today! Birth to 18;

2022 Ford County Lincoln Day Dinner; 5 p.m., June 9, Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence IL Rte 54, Gibson City; $35 per person.

7th Annual Brews at the Zoo; 5-8 p.m., June 10-11, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 21+; $40-$45.