Calendar briefs

Eureka College Book Sale; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 23, 301 E. College Ave., 301 E. College Ave., Eureka; 309-467-6892; Over 10,000 books, cds, dvds, maps, art prints, comic books and more will be for sale. Most items $1 and under, but there will be some specially priced items as well. Cash and checks only; https://go.evvnt.com/1324372-0.

The Booth Brothers; 7 p.m., Sept. 23, Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal; $20.

Eureka College Book Sale; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sept. 24, 301 E. College Ave., 301 E. College Ave., Eureka; 309-467-6892; Over 10,000 books, cds, dvds, maps, art prints, comic books and more will be for sale. Most items $1 and under, but there will be some specially priced items as well. Cash and checks only; https://go.evvnt.com/1324373-0.

Alpaca Open Farm Days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 24, 16708 E. 400 N. Road, 16708 E. 400 N. Road, Heyworth; 309-275-0853; Saturday September 24, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Sunday September 25, 11:00 am to 5:00 pm; https://go.evvnt.com/1307372-0.

Pluto Fest 2022; 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sept. 24, City Park, 200 N. Park St., Streator; sponsored by The Hardscrabble Lions Club; tasting tent, farmers market, craft & retail vendors, children activities, t-shirts, wine glasses, fine field, pottery mugs, live music; 815-674-3931 or 815-584-7279.

Masonic Lodge 175th Anniversary; 3 p.m., Sept. 24, Masonic Temple, 302 E. Jefferson St., Bloomington; public rededication ceremony; open to the public.

Tiki Twins; classic rock, blues, boogie, rockabilly; 6:30-9 p.m., Sept. 24, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Alpaca Open Farm Days; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 25, 16708 E. 400 N. Road, 16708 E. 400 N. Road, Heyworth; 309-275-0853; Saturday September 24, 9:00 am to 5:00 Sunday September 25, 11:00 am to 5:00 pm; https://go.evvnt.com/1307369-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 26, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world; https://go.evvnt.com/1188618-0.

Artist Lecture with Jess T. Dugan; 12-1 p.m.; Sept. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; In connection with their solo exhibition, “I want you to know my story,” Jess T. Dugan will give a lecture about their art practice; https://go.evvnt.com/1264282-0.

Jess T. Dugan Artist Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Join us at University Galleries for a reception with Jess T. Dugan to celebrate their solo exhibition “I want you to know my story.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1264295-0.

FCSP Annual Potluck Meeting; 6:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Illinois State University Turner Hall, Normal; Family and Consumer Science Professionals of McLean County; presented by Dr. Amy Bardwell, School Street Food Pantry.

ISU Family Weekend Exhibition Tours; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 30, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; ISU families visiting for the weekend are encouraged to join University Galleries staff for tours of our current exhibitions; https://go.evvnt.com/1264185-0.