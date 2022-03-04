Calendar briefs

Linda Thomas; 7 p.m., March 4; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Home, Lawn, & Garden Day 2022 Virtual Edition; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 5, Bloomington; 309 663-8306; $10; Join fellow nature-lovers and learn all things gardening virtually this spring at the 20th Annual Home, Lawn, and Garden Day sponsored by University of Illinois Extension McLean County Master Gardener; https://go.evvnt.com/1010021-0.

Try Hockey For Free Day at the Bloomington Ice Center; 3:30-4:20 p.m.; March 5, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2875; Bloomington Ice Center Set to Host Try Hockey For Free Day; https://go.evvnt.com/1040497-0.

Bible Study: Letter of James Beginning March 6 at 9:00 a.m. and again March 9 at 10:30 a.m.; 9-10 a.m.; March 6, Centennial Christian Church, 1219 E. Grove St., Bloomington; (309) 828-2185; Take in the inspiring and valuable lessons from Letter of James based on the Proverbs and the Sermon on the Mount. The journey is better when we travel with God. Please bring your Bible; https://go.evvnt.com/1039616-0.

Miller Park Zoo Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; March 9, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Senior Tour at the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/982631-0.

PMI-Central Illinois- Mar 9th Virtual Dinner Event: “A Crappy Life: You are the Leader of Your Story; 6-7 p.m.; March 9, Bloomington; $5 to $15; Keynote Speaker, Michael Laidler, will help you identify aspect of your life that you can improve to appreciate yourself more and be a motivation to others, especially your teams; https://go.evvnt.com/1035879-0.

Miller Park Zoo Volunteer Round Up; 5-7 p.m.; March 10, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Two Opportunities! MARCH 10TH - 5:00 - 7:00 pm or March 13 - 1:00 - 3:00 pm; https://go.evvnt.com/1042129-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; March 10, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933702-0.

Mamma Mia! - Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performance; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 10, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Join us for the Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performance of "Mamma Mia!" at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1002580-0.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 1-2 p.m.; March 11, Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal; 800-272-0074; Bloomington Elks & Illinois Elks Children's Care will hold a Free Children's Podiatry Clinic on March 11, 2022 at Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic in Normal IL;

Mamma Mia! at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Join us for the smash hit jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of ABBA, at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1002593-0.