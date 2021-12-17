Calendar briefs

His Name Was Nicholas: A Christmas Musical; 7 p.m.; Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; Dec. 17, Streator Township High School, 202 W. Lincoln Ave., Streator; 815-326-5817; $10; Eric Elder Ministries, in cooperation with local churches and organizations, will present "His Name Was Nicholas," a new Christmas musical for the whole family on Dec. 17 & 18; https://go.evvnt.com/953077-0.

Holiday Pops in the Heartland; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Dec. 17, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-662-9840; $63; Get your seats NOW for Holiday Pops in the Heartland!; https://go.evvnt.com/945446-0.

Christmas Show; 7 p.m.; Dec. 17, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Holiday Art and Ornaments Sale with Open House; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 18, Bloomington Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington; 309-825-4713; Threshold to Hope Holiday Art Sale and Open House will feature varieties of seasonal handmade ornaments, art and much more, Browse our studio for unique gifts for yourself and friends; https://go.evvnt.com/969037-0.

Holiday "Dance with Me" Workshop for ages 2-4 & parent; 10-10:30 a.m.; Dec. 18, McLean County Dance Association, 1316 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 309-829-7070; Join us for this fun 3-week holiday workshop for ages 2-4 with a parent! Saturday, Dec. 4, 11, 18 from 10-10:30 a.m. at McLean County Dance!;

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Ball State; 3-5 p.m.; Dec. 18, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $8; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Ball State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 18th at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/940975-0.

Chenoa Shop-N-Go Day at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Dec. 19, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; Chenoa Shop-N-Go set to sponsor 100 youth admissions on December 19th at Miller Park Zoo; https://go.evvnt.com/969941-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. Saint Louis; 1-3 p.m.; Dec. 20, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Women's Basketball vs. SLU; https://go.evvnt.com/949646-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs St. Louis; 2-4 p.m.; Dec. 20, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/921021-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. UTSA; 2-4 p.m.; Dec. 21, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on UTSA at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/940980-0.

Winter Solstice Night Hike; Dec. 22, Starved Rock State Park; St. Louis Canyon, 3 mile roundtrip hike; pre-registration required at starvedrock.org; park closes at sunset.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 23, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933691-0.