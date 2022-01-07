 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Jan. 7, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/962379-0.

Antique Show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 7-8; Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria; $6 admission; 309-691-6332.

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Jan. 8, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 202; https://go.evvnt.com/962380-0.

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Jan. 9, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 202; https://go.evvnt.com/962382-0.

2022 Faculty Biennial; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Jan. 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; University Galleries of Illinois State University is pleased to present the 2022 Faculty Biennial from January 10 through February 23, 2022. All events are free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/973632-0

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. Valparaiso; 6-8 p.m.; Jan. 13, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Women's Basketball vs. Valparaiso; https://go.evvnt.com/949672-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Jan. 13, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933694-0.

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 202; https://go.evvnt.com/962384-0.

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS: "A Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute – From Elvis to the Beatles! at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 14, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-434-2777; $40; THE NEVERLY BROTHERS: "A Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute – From Elvis to the Beatles!"; https://go.evvnt.com/950478-0.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News