Calendar briefs

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Jan. 7, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/962379-0.

Antique Show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 7-8; Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria; $6 admission; 309-691-6332.

2022 Faculty Biennial; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Jan. 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; University Galleries of Illinois State University is pleased to present the 2022 Faculty Biennial from January 10 through February 23, 2022. All events are free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/973632-0

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. Valparaiso; 6-8 p.m.; Jan. 13, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Women's Basketball vs. Valparaiso; https://go.evvnt.com/949672-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Jan. 13, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933694-0.

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS: "A Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute – From Elvis to the Beatles! at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 14, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-434-2777; $40; THE NEVERLY BROTHERS: "A Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute – From Elvis to the Beatles!"; https://go.evvnt.com/950478-0.