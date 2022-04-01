Calendar briefs

Redbird Invite; 9 a.m.- April 2, 5 p.m.; April 1, Redbird Track, 180 N. Adelaide St., Normal; A free event for the public; https://go.evvnt.com/958754-0.

Logan Kirby; 7 p.m., April 1; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Scouts BSA Troop 920 Pancake & Sausage Breakfast; 6:30 a.m.- April 3, 1 p.m.; April 2, St. Mary's Catholic School, 603 W. Jackson St., Bloomington; Scouts BSA Troop 920 and Venturing Crew 2020 will hold their annual pancake and sausage breakfast April 2nd and 3rd. All meals must be pre-ordered by March 18 and will be served curbside carryout;

VFW Fundraiser and Bake Sale; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., April 2, Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington; Vendors, raffles and bake sale; proceeds will help with the veterans and family support programs.

Free Kidney Screenings; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 2, Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington; The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois will be administering free kidney screenings; sponsored by the Central Illinois Chapter of The Links Inc. and Bloomington-Normal Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Funky FarFams Spring Art Market; 10 a.m.- April 3, 4 p.m.; April 2, Funk Farms Trust, 5959 N. 1100 E. Road, Shirley; An Art Market with over 25 local and regional artists and makers on the grounds of the Funk Farms Trust; https://go.evvnt.com/1080822-0.

12th Annual Gala Dinner; 6 p.m., April 2, Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal; Live auction; Tickets $75, limited availability; Advanced registration recommended; 309-663-5350.

Reckless Saint One-Year Anniversary Bash, 4-8 p.m. April 2, 320 N. Main St., Bloomington; live music from IVO and The Sly; Keg Grove Brewing Co. pop-up.

The Knockoffs at Cadillac Jacks; 7-11 p.m.; April 2, Cadillac Jack's, 1507 S. Main St., Bloomington; 309-721-7000; Quad Cities band The Knockoffs debut at Cadillac Jack's, bringing a wide variety of your favorite tunes!; https://go.evvnt.com/1032657-0.

Fan Day at Illinois State Men's Tennis; 8-10 p.m.; April 2, ISU Tennis Courts, 960 Gregory St., Normal; 217-415-5597; Come support the Illinois State men’s tennis team as they take on conference rival, North Dakota. The first 50 fans will receive a free ISU Tennis t-shirt along with other Redbird giveaways!; https://go.evvnt.com/1033075-0.

Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m.; April 5, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 200 Stahlut Drive, Lincoln; 800-272-0074; Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic April 5, 2022 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital;

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; April 5, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Illinois. Free Admission;

Visit from the Bunny!; 3:30-6:30 p.m.; April 7, Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, 109 E. Olive, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; **Pre-Registration is required for this event at BloomingtonParks.org**; https://go.evvnt.com/984672-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; April 7, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933706-0.

Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; April 7, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2777; $34; “The Trocks are a guaranteed hoot for people who know nothing of ballet and an absolute must for those who think they know the originals.” - Sydney Star Observer; https://go.evvnt.com/955700-0.