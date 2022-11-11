Calendar briefs

Veterans Day Dental Clinic; Nov. 11, Barnes Dental Associates, 315 Susan Drive, Normal; free.

Christmas in the Country; 9 a.m.- Nov. 12, 2 p.m.; Nov. 11, W. Twin Grove Christian Church, 14237 Twin Grove Road, Bloomington; 309-963-4138; Handmade Christmas decor, bake sale and various vendors; https://go.evvnt.com/1356545-0.

Jazz Ensemble; 7 p.m., Nov. 11, Becker Auditorium at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka

Jesus Christ Superstar @ Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10 p.m.; Nov. 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Community Players Theatre presents Jesus Christ Superstar with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Lyrics by Tim Rice; https://go.evvnt.com/1399716-0.

Steak Fry; 4:30-7:30 p.m., Nov. 12, The VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving steak to order, baked potato, green beans, salad, baked goods provided by the VFW; Tickets $22 each and only on pre-sale, no tickets sold at the door.

Jim & Tommy; acoustic rock; 6:30-9:00 p.m., Nov. 12, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Biscuits N Gravy Band; 7-10 p.m.; Nov. 12, THE STATION SALOON, 1611 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; Open to the public. No cover!; https://go.evvnt.com/1334708-0.

FREE—Jazz Ambassadors of The United States Army Field Band at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Nov. 12, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Concert!; https://go.evvnt.com/1379642-0.

32nd annual Fall Coin Show; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13, Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield. Hosted by Central Illinois Numismatic Association. Admission $1; free for members and children under 16; early bird admission $20 from 7-9 a.m. 217-899-9996 or stephen.soltys@gmail.com.

YICU Service Award Ceremony & YGC Graduation 2022; 1:30-5 p.m.; Nov. 13, 1500 W. Raab Road, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal; 309-434-0101; YICU recognizes young people to inspire others to find their passion to serve. There are many wonderful young people in our community. Please join us on Nov 13 at 2 pm to celebrate all the nominees; https://go.evvnt.com/1384562-0.

Fall Chorale/Chamber Singers/Chamber Ensemble Concert; 4 p.m. Nov. 13, Becker Auditorium at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka.

Bourbon Done Wright Fundraiser; 5:30-8 p.m., Nov. 14, Brewski’s Pub, 605 W. Jefferson St., Springfield; $100 in advance; $120 at door; includes two bourbon tastings, food, music and silent auction; non-alcohol ticket $25; RSVP by Nov. 7.

Hands On: Women, Climate Change; 7 p.m., Nov. 15, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal; free and open to the public.

Operation Christmas Child- National Collection Week; 8 a.m.- Nov. 21, 11:30 a.m.; Nov. 14, Cross Pointe Church of God, 3101 Airport Road, Bloomington; 201-400-4180; Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21. Click here for details on drop-off times/locations: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/;

Design Streak Lecture: Robin Landa; 11 a.m.-noon; Nov. 17, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; A lecture by Robin Landa, Professor of Graphic Design at Kean University; https://go.evvnt.com/1367478-0.

The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees 2022; 4 p.m.- Nov. 19, 8 p.m.; Nov. 17, The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; 309-451-7205; $10; Join us for central Illinois’ premier holiday kick-off event—The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees 2022 – November 17-19 at the Interstate Center in Bloomington and online at FestOfTrees.org!; https://go.evvnt.com/1307673-0.

Community Claus Spaghetti Dinner; 4:30-6:30 p.m., Nov. 17, St. John’s Faith Hall, Minier.

Rockin Terry Lee; 7 p.m., Nov. 18; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $15 a seat Jerry Lee Lewis Style; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Leah Marlene at the BCPA; 7:30-10 p.m.; Nov. 18, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $19; Leah most recently came off an incredible run-on season 20 of American Idol, where she released her latest original single, “Flowers” and placed second runner up of the season!; https://go.evvnt.com/1326711-0.