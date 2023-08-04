August First Friday - Pet Central Helps at Mandy Roeing Fine Art; 5-8 p.m.; Aug. 4, Mandy Roeing Fine Art, 105 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 919-413-7897; Downtown Bloomington's August First Friday is Dog Days, and pet portrait painter Mandy Roeing is hosting Pet Central Helps!; https://go.evvnt.com/1861608-0.

Gary Osterhoff; 7 p.m., Aug. 4, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Open Mic Poetry at Bobzbay Books; 3:30-5 p.m.; Aug. 5, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Reading of original poetry, favorite poems, short stories, freestyle raps, etc. all welcome. No sign-ups required!

Twin City Cruisers '70s Night; 5-8:30 p.m., Aug. 5, Towanda Plaza Shopping Center, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

Tiki Twins; 6:30-9 p.m.; Aug. 5, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Melvin Music Show with Bement Opry Band; 7 p.m., Aug. 5, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Bright Star; 7:30-10 p.m.; Aug. 9, Westbrook Auditorium in Presser Hall, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 N. Park St., Bloomington; 309-808-8558; $5 to $25; Prairie Fire Theatre is thrilled to be the first theater to bring “Bright Star” to the Bloomington-Normal stage. An outstanding cast will perform this original work by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell; https://go.evvnt.com/1834005-0.

Bright Star; 7:30-10 p.m.; Aug. 10, Westbrook Auditorium in Presser Hall, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 N. Park St., Bloomington; 309-808-8558; $5 to $25; Prairie Fire Theatre is thrilled to be the first theater to bring “Bright Star” to the Bloomington-Normal stage. An outstanding cast will perform this original work by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell; https://go.evvnt.com/1834009-0.

Antique Show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 12, Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria; $7 admission.

Bright Star; 7:30-10 p.m.; Aug. 11, Westbrook Auditorium in Presser Hall, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 N. Park St., Bloomington; 309-808-8558; $5 to $25; Prairie Fire Theatre is thrilled to be the first theater to bring “Bright Star” to the Bloomington-Normal stage. An outstanding cast will perform this original work by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell; https://go.evvnt.com/1834010-0.