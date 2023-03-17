Saint Paddy’s Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m.; March 17, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; A leprechaun has sprinkled the rink in green!; https://go.evvnt.com/1501417-0.

Oldies Show; 7 p.m., March 17, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music; the masonic lodge will serve biscuits and gravy, sausage, egg casserole, and fruit for $12 per person starting at 5 p.m.

Cinderella at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 17, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; As the second musical in their historic 100th season, Community Players Theatre presents the classic and magical musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; https://go.evvnt.com/1556043-0.

Lonestar; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; March 17, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $40; Music's preeminent pop-country band; https://go.evvnt.com/1379686-0.

65th Annual Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale; 6 a.m.-1 p.m., March 18, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., March 18, VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; 815-692-4210; donations accepted.

Group/Garage Sale to benefit McLean County Dance Association; 8 a.m.-noon; March 18, 1316 E. Empire St., 1316 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 309-829-7070; Loads of items from multiple families will be available at this group sale to benefit McLean County Dance Association, a not-for-profit dance studio teaching dance since 1977! $1 per person entry fee; https://go.evvnt.com/1598370-0.

The Tucked In T's; 6:30-9 p.m.; March 18, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Cinderella at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; As the second musical in their historic 100th season, Community Players Theatre presents the classic and magical musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; https://go.evvnt.com/1556044-0.

Cinderella at Community Players Theatre; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; March 19, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; As the second musical in their historic 100th season, Community Players Theatre presents the classic and magical musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; https://go.evvnt.com/1556045-0.

Intro to Pastel Painting; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; March 20, Mandy Roeing Fine Art, 105 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 919-413-7897; $45; Come enjoy a fun afternoon where you'll learn how to paint with soft pastels!; https://go.evvnt.com/1594843-0.

FCSP Meeting; 6:30 p.m., March 21, The Baby Fold, 612 Oglesby, Normal; "Tour of Hammit Jr-Sr High School presented by Rev Lori Bultemeier; Family and Consumer Science Professionals of McLean County.

Fish Fry; 5-7 p.m., March 23, St. Joseph's Church in the Parish Hall, 225 W. Owsley St., Chenoa; $10 for adults; $5 for 12 and under; 2 and under are free.

Film Screening: "Hairy Who and the Chicago Imagists"; 6:30-9 p.m.; March 23, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Screening of the film "Hairy Who and the Chicago Imagists," in conjunction with University Galleries' exhibition of Imagist art, "Wolf's Clothing."; https://go.evvnt.com/1502685-0.

Friday Nite Fish Fry; 5:30-7 p.m., March 24, The Bloomington Knights of Columbus, Council 574, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington; fish and shrimp, grilled cheese meal or sandwich also available.

Oh, Scrap!; 9 a.m.- March 25, 6 p.m.; March 24, 7539 Little Galilee Road, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton; When Life gives you scraps, make quilts!; https://go.evvnt.com/1455091-0.

Cinderella at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 24, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; As the second musical in their historic 100th season, Community Players Theatre presents the classic and magical musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; https://go.evvnt.com/1556046-0.