Calendar briefs

Operation Christmas Child- National Collection Week; 8 a.m.- Nov. 21, 11:30 a.m.; Nov. 14, Cross Pointe Church of God, 3101 Airport Road, Bloomington; 201-400-4180; Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21. Click here for details on drop-off times/locations: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/;

The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees 2022; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Nov. 18-19, The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; 309-451-7205; $10; Join us for central Illinois’ premier holiday kick-off event—The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees 2022 – November 17-19 at the Interstate Center in Bloomington and online at FestOfTrees.org!; https://go.evvnt.com/1307673-0.

Rockin Terry Lee; 7 p.m., Nov. 18; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $15 a seat Jerry Lee Lewis Style; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Jesus Christ Superstar @ Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10 p.m.; Nov. 18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Community Players Theatre presents Jesus Christ Superstar with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Lyrics by Tim Rice; https://go.evvnt.com/1399718-0.

Leah Marlene at the BCPA; 7:30-10 p.m.; Nov. 18, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $19; Leah most recently came off an incredible run-on season 20 of American Idol, where she released her latest original single, “Flowers” and placed second runner up of the season!; https://go.evvnt.com/1326711-0.

Shuckin’ Awesome Holiday Art Market; 10 a.m.- Nov. 20, 4 p.m.; Nov. 19, Funk Farms Trust, 5959 N. 1100 E. Road, Shirley; Art and Fine Craft show; https://go.evvnt.com/1392199-0.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT BY THE BALL BROTHERS; 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 19, Mt. Pulaski Christian Church Family Life Center, 114 N. Lafayette St., Mt. Pulaski, Mount Pulaski; 217 732-7080; THE BALL BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CONCERT; https://go.evvnt.com/1367307-0.

A Fresh Pair of Jays Comedy Tour; 7-10:10 p.m.; Nov. 19, The Station Saloon, 1611 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; 314-556-0195; $25; Come enjoy a night of comedy with Jevon Westmoland & Jason Jenkins. As “A Fresh Pair of Jays Comedy Tour” pulls into Bloomington IL for one night only. Fresh off shows in Atlanta, Peoria, and St.Louis; https://go.evvnt.com/1396607-0.

Jesus Christ Superstar @ Community Players Theatre;7:30-10 p.m.; Nov. 19, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Community Players Theatre presents Jesus Christ Superstar with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Lyrics by Tim Rice; https://go.evvnt.com/1399719-0.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9:00 p.m., Nov. 19, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Christmas in Who-ville; 2 p.m., Nov. 20, Farmer City Fairgrounds, Farmer City.

Handel’s Messiah presented by the Morton Community Chorus and Orchestra at Grace Church 11/20/22; 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Nov. 20, Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St., Morton; Handel’s Messiah presented by the Morton Community Chorus and Orchestra at Grace Church, Morton; https://go.evvnt.com/1402375-0.

Jesus Christ Superstar @ Community Players Theatre; 2:30-5 p.m.; Nov. 20, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Community Players Theatre presents Jesus Christ Superstar with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Lyrics by Tim Rice; https://go.evvnt.com/1399723-0.

Maria Bamford at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Nov. 20, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $23; Comedy night!; https://go.evvnt.com/1379646-0.

Twang; 6:30-9:00 p.m., Nov. 23, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

44th Annual Turkey Trot—Free!; 8-11 a.m.; Nov. 24, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Fun Run or Walk!; https://go.evvnt.com/1312377-0.

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Nov. 25, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms;