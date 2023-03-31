All-Ages Drawing Workshop; 2-3 p.m.; March 31, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for all ages; https://go.evvnt.com/1534203-0.

Drawing Workshop for Adults; 2-3 p.m.; March 31, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for adults; https://go.evvnt.com/1534166-0.

Friday Nite Fish Fry; 5:30-7 p.m., March 31, The Bloomington Knights of Columbus, Council 574, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington; fish and shrimp, grilled cheese meal or sandwich also available.

Jim & Tommy; 6:30-9 p.m.; March 31, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Spring Festival and Egg Hunt; 9 a.m.-noon; April 1, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; 309-828-1084; Join us on the front lawn of the David Davis Mansion for a Spring Festival!; https://go.evvnt.com/1545722-0.

VFW Auxiliary Vendor and Craft Fair; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., April 1, VFW Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington.

Ewing Manor Architectural Tour; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; April 1, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; $20; Annual Architecture Tour of Ewing Manor. Offered one time a year, see the behind-the-scenes mechanical rooms and areas not open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/1585894-0.

Easter Egg Hunt; 11 a.m.-noon; April 1, Champion Fields, 1850 Gregory St., Normal; Get outside and enjoy spring, as the Town of Normal and the Normal CornBelters help the Easter bunny provide an exciting event for the whole family!; https://go.evvnt.com/1451418-0.

All-Ages Drop-In Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; April 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; All ages art making workshop, inspired by University Galleries' exhibition "Glass, Metal, Thread: Building Our Observable World."; https://go.evvnt.com/1502823-0.

Bunny’s Springtime Celebration at Miller Park Zoo; 12-3 p.m.; April 1, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1483953-0.

Doggie Easter Egg Hunt; 2-4 p.m.; April 1, Maxwell Park Dog Park, 1850 Gregory St., Normal; Join Normal Parks & Recreation in partnership with the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees for the 7th annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt!; https://go.evvnt.com/1451428-0.

Open Mic Poetry at Bobzbay Books; 3:30-5 p.m.; April 1, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Reading of original poetry, favorite poems, short stories, freestyle raps, etc all welcome. No sign-ups required!;

Frank Paul; 6:30-9 p.m.; April 1, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

20th Annual Charity Drag Show; 7 p.m., April 1, Hansen Student Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 E. Beecher St., Bloomington; Supports Trevor Project; Sponsored by IWU Pride Alliance and Pride Alumni Community.

Annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast; 7 a.m.-1 p.m., April 2, Mount Pulaski Fire Department, 612 E. Dekalb St., Mt. Pulaski; dine-in and carryout; donations welcome.

Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m.; April 4, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln; 800-272-0074; Elks FREE Children's Orthopedic Clinic at Lincoln Memorial Hospital Tuesday April 4, 2023. Call for your child's appointment at 1-800-272-0074;

Visit from the Bunny with Bloomington Parks & Recreation; 3:30-6:30 p.m.; April 4, Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; family fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1482792-0.

Friday Nite Fish Fry; 5:30-7 p.m., April 6, The Bloomington Knights of Columbus, Council 574, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington; fish and shrimp, grilled cheese meal or sandwich also available.

Jim & Tommy; 6:30-9 p.m.; April 7, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover.

Terry Smith; 7 p.m., April 7, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

2nd Annual Testicle Festival; 1 p.m., April 8, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 624, 205 E. Main St., Heyworth; wild game feast; live auction at 3 p.m.; $20 at the door; 50/50 raffle; t-shirts $20; all proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

37th Annual Auto Show and Swap Meet; 7 a.m., April 8, Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria; $10 donation; awards at 3:30 p.m.; 12 and under free with adult; free entry to those in wheelchair and one guest; show vehicles by invitation only; Sponsored by Early Ford V8 Club Central Illinois Regional Group 51; 309-202-2374; stude37@yahoo.com.