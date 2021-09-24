Calendar briefs

She Said So live free concert; 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24, Green Top Grocery, 921 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 309-825-8818; https://go.evvnt.com/889843-0.

Keys of Hope; 5:30-11 p.m. Sept. 24, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 309-827-0377; $25; dueling piano night for suicide prevention; https://go.evvnt.com/888666-0.

Alpaca Open Farm Days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26, 16708 E. 400 N. Road, Heyworth; 309-275-0853; Houchin Family Alpacas will welcome guests to join them for many activities, including getting up close; https://go.evvnt.com/872607-0.

Illinois State soccer vs. Southern Illinois; 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; Kids Club Day and military appreciation night; https://go.evvnt.com/835691-0.

Johnny Burgin; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 26; blues concert with Worldwide West Side Guitar Man; Chenoa Library, 230 S. Green, Chenoa; free; sponsored by Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

Family and Consumer Science Professionals of McLean County meeting; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, The Garlic Press, 108 W. North St., Normal; "Discover the Art of Flavor"; presented by Sarah and Pam.

Redbird Volleyball vs Missouri State; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 1, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; https://go.evvnt.com/866920-0.

"La Traviata" motion picture"; 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 1, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-838-9011; $20; outdoor movie premiere of MIOpera's "La Traviata," filmed on location in Bloomington-Normal. La Traviata tells the story of the tragic love affair between Violetta Ewing and Alfredo Germont; https://go.evvnt.com/864596-0.

Eric Gordon; 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.