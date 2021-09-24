 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Calendar briefs

She Said So live free concert; 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24, Green Top Grocery, 921 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 309-825-8818; https://go.evvnt.com/889843-0.

Keys of Hope; 5:30-11 p.m. Sept. 24, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 309-827-0377; $25; dueling piano night for suicide prevention; https://go.evvnt.com/888666-0.

Alpaca Open Farm Days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26, 16708 E. 400 N. Road, Heyworth; 309-275-0853; Houchin Family Alpacas will welcome guests to join them for many activities, including getting up close; https://go.evvnt.com/872607-0.

Illinois State soccer vs. Southern Illinois; 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; Kids Club Day and military appreciation night; https://go.evvnt.com/835691-0.

Johnny Burgin; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 26; blues concert with Worldwide West Side Guitar Man; Chenoa Library, 230 S. Green, Chenoa; free; sponsored by Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

Family and Consumer Science Professionals of McLean County meeting; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, The Garlic Press, 108 W. North St., Normal; "Discover the Art of Flavor"; presented by Sarah and Pam.

Redbird Volleyball vs Missouri State; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 1, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; https://go.evvnt.com/866920-0.

"La Traviata" motion picture"; 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 1, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-838-9011; $20; outdoor movie premiere of MIOpera's "La Traviata," filmed on location in Bloomington-Normal. La Traviata tells the story of the tragic love affair between Violetta Ewing and Alfredo Germont; https://go.evvnt.com/864596-0.

Eric Gordon; 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Clinton Lake

Body found in Clinton Lake

A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News