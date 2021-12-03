 Skip to main content
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

Nutcracker Ballet for Schools; 10-11:30 a.m.; Dec. 3, Bone Student Center, Normal; 309-663-9333; $5; School Performance of the Nutcracker; https://go.evvnt.com/931494-0.

FREE Say Hi To Santa at Miller Park Pavilion; 4:30-7 p.m.; Dec. 3, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2777; Free for all ages, Friday, Dec. 3, from 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.; https://go.evvnt.com/952990-0.

Nutcracker Family Night Experience; 4:30-8 p.m.; Dec. 3, Bone Student Center, Normal; 309-663-9333; $20; A family night to include arts, crafts, cocoa, backstage tour and pictures with cast and the nutcracker ballet show; https://go.evvnt.com/931470-0.

Wild Lights at the Zoo - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 3, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; $8; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/861955-0.

Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 3, 197 South East Avenue, Kankakee; $20 in advance; $25 day of; riverviewhistoricdistrict.org.

The Way to the Manger Nativity Walk; 6-8:30 p.m., Dec. 3; Bethel Lutheran Church, 325 E. Queenwood Road, Morton; free.

Miss Dunaway; 7 p.m., Dec. 3, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Dec. 4, The VFW Axiliary 9789, Fairbury; serving breakfast and bake sale; biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; donations accepted; Santa Clause making appearance; 815-692-4210.

Illinois State Track & Field - John Coughlan Invite; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 4, Horton Field House, 180 N. Adelaide St., Normal; This is a free and public event for all ages; https://go.evvnt.com/958703-0.

Candy Cane Drop (Ages 3-12); 9-10 a.m.; Dec. 4, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; Pre-register now at BloomingtonParks.org; https://go.evvnt.com/950356-0.

Holiday "Dance with Me" Workshop for ages 2-4 & parent; 10-10:30 a.m.; Dec. 4, McLean County Dance Association, 1316 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 309-829-7070; Join us for this fun 3-week holiday workshop for ages 2-4 with a parent! Saturday, Dec. 4, 11, 18 from 10-10:30 a.m. at McLean County Dance!

7th Annual Ugliest Sweater Run - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 1-3 p.m.; Dec. 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/860906-0.

Skate with Santa Open Skate - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Dec. 4, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; $6; Holiday Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/862704-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Jackson State; 3-5 p.m.; Dec. 4, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/940960-0.

Wild Lights at the Zoo - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 4, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; $8; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/861957-0.

Brilliant Brass; 7:30-9 p.m.; Dec. 4, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington; 309-826-3042; $21; Begin your holiday season in the good company of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra's Brass!; https://go.evvnt.com/945431-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. Dayton; 2-4 p.m.; Dec. 5, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Women's Basketball vs. Dayton University; https://go.evvnt.com/949618-0.

Masters of Soul at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Dec. 8, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-434-2777; $46; Masters of Soul Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $46/ $31/ $25/ $19; https://go.evvnt.com/950387-0.

Musical Theater Workshop for Adults; 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Dec. 9, McLean County Dance Association, 1316 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 309-829-7070; A fun class for adults who love musical theater! Learn movement to music from "The Prom" at this 2-week workshop on Dec. 2 & 9 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at McLean County Dance.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 9, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933689-0.

Wild Lights at the Zoo - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 10, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; $8; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/861960-0.

Hope is Born: Live Nativity at Grace Church; 6-8:15 p.m.; Dec. 10, Grace Church, 1311 W. Hovey Ave., Normal; 309-452-5076; Come experience a live nativity with Christmas lights, refreshments and carolers. Dec. 10 & 11 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Come early to enjoy it all and get your seat. Rain date is 12/12; https://go.evvnt.com/942569-0.

