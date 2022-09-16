Calendar briefs

FRIENDS OF WARNER LIBRARY USED BOOK SALE; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 16, Vespasian Warner Library, 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton; 217-935-5174; Used Book Sale to support Vespasian Warner Library;

Educator Workshop; 6-7 p.m.; Sept. 16, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free; Join University Galleries staff for an educator workshop inspired by Jess T. Dugan’s exhibition, “I want you to know my story.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1264266-0.

Hee Haw Tribute Show with Marcia Shelton; 7 p.m., Sept. 16; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

FRIENDS OF WARNER LIBRARY USED BOOK SALE (DAY 2); 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sept. 17, Vespasian Warner Library, 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton; 217-935-5174; Used Book Sale supporting Vespasian Warner Library.

"Social Security and Medicare 101"; 10-11:30 a.m., Sept. 17, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., Normal.

Nature Trails Day; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 17, Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 E. Road, McLean; hiking, activity booths, presentations and more.

Open Cockpit Day; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 17, Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Illuminate Festival; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 17, Holiday Inn Bloomington-Normal, 8 Traders Circle, Normal.

10th Annual Chariot Festival; 2-6 p.m., Sept. 17, Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; classical dance, music, free dinner, kid activities, tattoo and face painting, meditation and yoga camp; 310-347-2567 or 309-750-3383; free admission from 4-6 p.m.

Freedom Fund Gala; 6 p.m., Sept. 17, Parke Regency Hotel, 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington; NAACP 104th Anniversary; "This is Power."

John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m., Sept. 17, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Tunes on The Trail - Free Concert!; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Sept. 18, Tipton Park, 2201 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Free Concert!; https://go.evvnt.com/1312235-0.

12th ANNUAL McLEAN COUNTY REPUBLICANS PICNIC; 4-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 18, 9856 N. 1540 E. Road, 9856 N. 1540 E. Road, Bloomington; $15; This fun and family-friendly event will be held on Sunday, September 18th, at the George and Jeanie Wendt historic farmhouse, 9856 N. 1540 East Rd., Bloomington - a decidedly bucolic setting; https://go.evvnt.com/1321905-0.

North Central IL FCA Banquet; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 18, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics Campus Box 2660, Normal; 309-530-2880; Chicago Bears legend Mike Singletary will be in Normal on Sept. 18 to speak at the North Central Illinois Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Legacy Dinner and Partner Drive at Redbird Arena;

Eureka College Book Sale; 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sept. 19, 301 E. College Ave., 301 E. College Ave., Eureka; 309-467-6892; Over 10,000 books, cds, dvds, maps, art prints, comic books and more will be for sale. Most items $1 and under, but there will be some specially priced items as well. Cash and checks only; https://go.evvnt.com/1324368-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 19, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world; https://go.evvnt.com/1188616-0.

Eureka College Book Sale; 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sept. 20, 301 E. College Ave., 301 E. College Ave., Eureka; 309-467-6892; Over 10,000 books, cds, dvds, maps, art prints, comic books and more will be for sale. Most items $1 and under, but there will be some specially priced items as well. Cash and checks only; https://go.evvnt.com/1324369-0.

Women to Women Fall Forum; 4:30-6 p.m.; Sept. 20, Illinois State University: Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal; 309-662-4477; A public forum about barriers and challenges facing working families will be hosted by the Women to Women Giving Circle Tuesday, September 20, at the ISU Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal; https://go.evvnt.com/1312546-0.

Eureka College Book Sale; 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sept. 21, 301 E. College Ave., 301 E. College Ave., Eureka; 309-467-6892; Over 10,000 books, cds, dvds, maps, art prints, comic books and more will be for sale. Most items $1 and under, but there will be some specially priced items as well. Cash and checks only; https://go.evvnt.com/1324370-0.

Artist Lecture by Nazafarin Lotfi; Noon- Sept. 22, 1 a.m.; Sept. 21, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; In connection with her solo exhibition, “A Garden to Build,” Nazafarin Lotfi will give a lecture about her practice as an artist; https://go.evvnt.com/1264114-0.

Artist Reception with Nazafarin Lotfi; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 21, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Join us at University Galleries for a reception with Nazafarin Lotfi to celebrate her solo exhibition “A Garden to Build.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1264131-0.

Eureka College Book Sale; 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sept. 22, 301 E. College Ave., 301 E. College Ave., Eureka; 309-467-6892; Over 10,000 books, cds, dvds, maps, art prints, comic books and more will be for sale. Most items $1 and under, but there will be some specially priced items as well. Cash and checks only; https://go.evvnt.com/1324371-0.

Educator Workshop with Nazafarin Lotfi; 6-8 p.m.; Sept. 22, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free; Join University Galleries staff and artist Nazafarin Lotfi for an educator workshop inspired by Lotfi’s exhibition, “A Garden to Build.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1264149-0.

Eureka College Book Sale; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 23, 301 E. College Ave., 301 E. College Ave., Eureka; 309-467-6892; Over 10,000 books, cds, dvds, maps, art prints, comic books and more will be for sale. Most items $1 and under, but there will be some specially priced items as well. Cash and checks only; https://go.evvnt.com/1324372-0.

The Booth Brothers; 7 p.m., Sept. 23, Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal; $20.