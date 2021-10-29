Calendar briefs

The Hands All Around Quilt Guild of Central Illinois Annual Quilt Show; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; 309-838-8730; $10; This year's theme is "No UFO's Left Behind!" Admission fee is $10 for 13 and up, $1 ages 6-12, and 5 and under free. Parking is also free. There will be over 200 quilts on display for sale; https://go.evvnt.com/908705-0.

Freaky Friday Fright Night Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 29, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; $6; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/862310-0.

Scary Haunted Trail; 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 29-30; The Constitution Trail between Vernon Avenue and the Connie Link Amphitheatre; $3 per person; free parking available at Normal Parks and Recreation, 100 E. Phoenix Avenue and Chiddix Junior High; no pets, skates or bikes allowed.

FREE 2nd Annual Classic Cars & Candy Bars - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 3-5 p.m.; Oct. 29, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Halloween Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/924118-0.

A Haunting At The Chateau; 10 p.m., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Oct. 30 Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, 1621 Jumer Drive, Bloomington; $12; Come and experience Bloomington's Scariest Haunted House! A Haunting at The Chateau! The Chateau is hosting a haunted house fundraiser for the MC Dragons Ball Club local baseball team!; https://go.evvnt.com/926867-0.

HCE Attic Treasures Sale; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 30; Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; follow signs; proceeds benefit McLean Co HCE community service and scholarship funds and McLean County 4-H; hosted by McLean County Home and Community Education; 309-824-4797.

Ghosts of Starved Rock's Past; Oct. 30, Starved Rock State Park; hikes offered at 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:15 and 7:30 p.m.; pre-registration required at starvedrock.org; experience history come to life along the lantern lit trails as spirits from Starved Rock's past reveal their haunted tales and memories of times gone by.

Heartland Head Start Trunk or Treat!; 2-4 p.m.; Oct. 30, Heartland Head Start, 206 Stillwell St., Bloomington; 309-662-4880; A FREE family-friendly event hosted by Heartland Head Start!;

Fit4Mom Winter Grand Opening; 8:30-10 a.m.; Nov. 1, 1707 E. Hamilton Road, 1707 E. Hamilton Road, Bloomington; 618-917-5333; Free; Fit4Mom Bloomington/Normal will be hosting a Stroller Strides workout for moms with kids in tow at our new winter location; https://go.evvnt.com/924531-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs UM- St.Louis; 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 3, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/920991-0.

Elf the Musical - Preview Performance; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 4, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Come watch as Buddy the Elf realizes that he's..well..not an Elf. Based on the beloved Christmas movie, this musical is sure to put a smile on your face!; https://go.evvnt.com/886506-2.

Faculty Staff Appreciation Day: Redbird Volleyball; 6-9 p.m.; Nov. 5, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Evansville!; https://go.evvnt.com/866947-0.

Elf the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 5, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; Come watch as Buddy the Elf realizes that he's..well..not an Elf. Based on the beloved Christmas movie, this musical is sure to put a smile on your face!; https://go.evvnt.com/886507-0.

Terry Smith; 7 p.m., Nov. 5, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.