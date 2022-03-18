Calendar briefs

Illinois State University Baseball; 2-5 p.m.; March 18, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Purdue. Free Admission.

Deb Schnider; 7 p.m., March 18; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Mamma Mia! at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Join us for the smash hit jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of ABBA, at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1002585-0.

Pancake and Sausage Breakfast Fundraiser; 8-10 a.m., March 19, 5517 E. 1950 North Road, Danvers; God's Little Acre Preschool; Donations accepted.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., March 19, The VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; donations accepted.

Superheroes and Royalty Open Skate - Sponsored by MetroNet; 1-3 p.m.; March 19, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Come dressed as your favorite princess character or superhero; https://go.evvnt.com/986080-0.

Friends of the Dominy Library; 2-3 p.m.; March 19, 201 S. Third St., 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-848-3419; The Friends of the Dominy Library present ‘200 Years of Agriculture in Central Illinois’ on Saturday, March 19th; https://go.evvnt.com/1042345-0.

"Local Foods in Central Illinois: Next Steps"; talk from Ken Meter; "Weaving a Community Food Web in Mt. Pulaski; talk from Jeff Hake; 7 p.m., March 21, Center for Natural Sciences, Illinois Wesleyan University; also via Zoom.

"Building Community Food Webs"; Ken Meter; talk and book signing; 7 p.m., March 22, 1407 Community Commons Building, Heartland Community College; and via Zoom.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; March 23, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Illinois-Chicago. Free Admission.

80s Trivia Night; 5-9 p.m.; March 24, Reality on Monroe, 111 E. Monroe St., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; $30; 80s themed Trivia Night with Pantagraph Media and The Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois; https://go.evvnt.com/1056552-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; March 24, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933704-0.

Sew Happy to Bee Together; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.; March 25, March 26, Little Galilee Christian Camp & Retreat Center, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton; Saltcreek Patchmakers Quilt Guild 2022 Quilt Show.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; March 25, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Saint Louis. Free Admission.

