Second Pres Group Sale; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; July 28, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington; 309-828-6297; Second Pres Annual Group Sale is back for 2023!

Christmas in July - Kids Night Out; 6:30-9 p.m.; July 28, Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., Normal; $30; Parents, take a night off while your little ones enjoy a private, supervised kids-only pool party at Anderson Aquatic Center; https://go.evvnt.com/1659757-0.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 7:30-10 p.m.; July 28, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790901-0.

Second Pres Group Sale; 8 a.m.-noon; July 29, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington; 309-828-6297; Second Pres Annual Group Sale is back for 2023!

Pride Fest; 3-10:30 p.m.; July 29, 200 N. Main St., 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; Celebrate Pride in Downtown Bloomington!

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m.; July 29, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 7:30-10 p.m.; July 29, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790902-0.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; July 30, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790935-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival: Summer 2023 Faculty & Guest Artist Performance 5; 3-4:30 p.m.; July 30, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-662-7861; Join the Illinois Chamber Music Festival in their final concert of the summer festival.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; July 31, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle and learn about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1663467-0.

Hot Dog Eating Contest St. Jude Fundraiser; 6-6:30 p.m.; Aug. 1, S. Pointe Park, 325 S. Sycamore St., El Paso; 919-830-1198; Petersen Health Care is hosting a Hot Dog Eating Contest on August 1 at 6:00pm at National Night Out in El Paso, IL. All proceeds will go to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

August First Friday - Pet Central Helps at Mandy Roeing Fine Art; 5-8 p.m.; Aug. 4, Mandy Roeing Fine Art, 105 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 919-413-7897; Downtown Bloomington's August First Friday is Dog Days, and pet portrait painter Mandy Roeing is hosting Pet Central Helps!; https://go.evvnt.com/1861608-0.

Gary Osterhoff; 7 p.m., Aug. 4, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.