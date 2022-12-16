Calendar briefs

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 16, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms;

Christmas Show; 7 p.m., Dec. 16; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Tiki Twins; 6:30-9 p.m.; Dec. 17, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Holiday Pops in the Heartland, Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Dec. 17, Center for the Performing Arts, 351 S. School St., Normal; (217) 522-2838; $6 to $66; Celebrate the holidays with festive music and holiday songs with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra!; https://go.evvnt.com/1458874-0.

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 23, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms.