 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

SWEET TRADITIONS

Schelli Kirby, assistant director of the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum in Clinton, makes final touches last month in the mansion's formal dining room. The museum's "Sweet Holiday Traditions" Candlelight Tours will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23.

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 16, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms;

Christmas Show; 7 p.m., Dec. 16; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Tiki Twins; 6:30-9 p.m.; Dec. 17, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Holiday Pops in the Heartland, Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Dec. 17, Center for the Performing Arts, 351 S. School St., Normal; (217) 522-2838; $6 to $66; Celebrate the holidays with festive music and holiday songs with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra!; https://go.evvnt.com/1458874-0.

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 23, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News