Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 12-1 p.m.; June 2, 1607 Visa Drive, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal; 800-272-0074; FREE Children's Podiatry Clinic sponsored by the Bloomington Elks and the Illinois Elks Children's Care. Friday June 2, 2023.Call 800-272-0074 to make an appointment for your child today!

Cindy and Ron Crawford; 7 p.m., June 2, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

McLean County Sportsmen Annual Fishing Derby; 8 a.m., sign in; 9-11 a.m., fish, June 3, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; Ages 5-12, guardian required; bait is provided; Prizes for 3 age groups; Lunch served after 11 a.m.; 309-275-9891.

Bloomington Gold Closing Concert; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; June 3, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Bloomington Gold is an annual car event that is open to the public.

Saturday Artist Pop-Up Shop with Natalie Roseman at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 3, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Saturday Artist Pop-Up Shop with Natalie Roseman at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1685159-0.

Tree & Landscaping Seminar; 10-11 a.m.; June 3, Fairview Park, 801 N. Main St., Normal; Do you enjoy prairie plants? Have you ever wondered how to properly prune a tree?

Open Mic Poetry at Bobzbay Books; 3:30-5 p.m.; June 3, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Reading of original poetry, favorite poems, short stories, freestyle raps, etc all welcome. No sign-ups required!

LOVE FOR ALLerton concert; 6 p.m., June 3, Allerton Park and Retreat Center, Monticello; donations suggested.

Tiki Twins; 6:30-9 p.m.; June 3, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

The Three Bs (Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana); 7:30-9 p.m.; June 3, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; $20; The Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana will sing 20th-century choral music by underperformed composers Bonds, Burleigh, and Boulanger: Sat 6/3 at 7:30pm at Presser Hall, Illinois Wesleyan; https://go.evvnt.com/1732249-0.

Champagne British Car Festival Car Show; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 4, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; Champagne Al-British Car Festival At David Davis Mansion State Historic Site; https://go.evvnt.com/1512566-0.

Rucker Chapel Memorial Day Service; 2-3:30 p.m.; June 4, Rucker Chapel, 17533 Ruckers Chapel Road., Wapella, Wilson Township; 217-621-0391; The annual Memorial Day observation will be held at Rucker Chapel at 2 pm. Military rites will be at Rucker Chapel Cemetery at 3 p.m. for all of the veterans of all wars buried there.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; June 5, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle and learn about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1663393-0.

Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m.; June 6, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln; 800-272-0074; The Lincoln Elks and Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a Free Children’s Orthopedic assessment clinic at Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Tuesday June 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm.

Free Lunchtime Concerts in Withers Park; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; June 7, Withers Park, East Washington Street, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1676878-0.

theBIGgive - Neighborhood Sale & Outreach; 8 a.m.- June 10, noon; June 8, 1311 W. Hovey Ave., 1311 W. Hovey Ave., Normal; 309-452-5076; Thursday, 6/8, 8am - 7pm Friday, 6/9, 8am - 7pm Saturday, 6/10, 8am - 12pm; https://go.evvnt.com/1696855-0.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; June 8, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free all-ages artmaking workshop; https://go.evvnt.com/1732322-0.

Schnucks Company-Wide Career Fair; 1-5 p.m., June 8, Bloomington and Normal locations.

James McMurtry; 8 p.m., June 9, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25; 18+.