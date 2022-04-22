Calendar briefs

Party for The Planet - Recycled Art Sculpture Contest; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; April 22, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Submit your art by April 22nd!; https://go.evvnt.com/984263-0.

Senior Prom; 4:30-7 p.m.; April 22, Western Ave. Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington; 309-829-9253; Western Avenue Community Center will be hosting a Dinner Dance for the Senior Citizen community. The dance begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner being served between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; April 22, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Bradley. Free Admission.

Illinois Daughters of the American Revolution 126th Annual Conference; April 22-24, The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; featuring speakers Lieutenant Colonel Wendy R. Tokach and Julien Pierre Icher; DAR.org.; 217-787-7442; mmucciante@aol.com.

The Best of Queen & Journey; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; April 22, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-826-3042; $63; Rock n' Roll Symphonic Concert featuring Jeans' n Classics and the Illinois Symphony Orchestra; https://go.evvnt.com/981823-0.

April Little Bobzbay Bookworms Storytime; 9:15 a.m.-noon; April 23, Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Storytimes are back! This is a free event during business hours. Our first storytime will be Earth Day themed, picture books focused around being outside, the environment, gardening, etc; https://go.evvnt.com/1092167-0.

Storm Chasing 101; 10-11 a.m.; April 23, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-692-3231; Dominy Memorial Library presents Storm Chasing 101 with Illinois Storm Chasers, Saturday, April 23rd from 10a-11; https://go.evvnt.com/1072619-0.

Party For The Planet - Earth Day at Miller Park Zoo; 12-3 p.m.; April 23, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Join us as we kick off our month-long Party for the Planet Celebrations; https://go.evvnt.com/984314-0.

Illinois State University Baseball; 3-6 p.m.; April 23, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Bradley. Free Admission.

Central Illinois Ballet 10th Anniversary Preview Performance and Reception; 6 p.m., April 23, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW. Washington St., Peoria.

A Night for Ukraine; 6 p.m., April 23, The Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $50; dinner, cash bar, live entertainment and silent auction; Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary of Bloomington-Normal.

Illinois State University Baseball; 1-4 p.m.; April 24, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Bradley. Free Admission.

FCSP Meeting; 6 p.m., April 26, Bloomington Country Club for Spring Banquet, 1705 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; Family and Consumer Science Professionals of McLean County; presentation by Orpheus Mandolin Orchestra.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; April 27, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Indiana. Free Admission;

Info session on Ugandan education; 6-7 p.m., April 27, Illinois State University, State Farm Hall of Business Cob Room 354; free pizza; In partnership with the American Marketing Association.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; April 28, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933709-0.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; April 29, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Dallas Baptist. Free Admission.

18th annual Doctors in Concert; 6 p.m., April 29, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Bloomington; Sponsored by the Children's Discovery Museum and OSF Healthcare Children's Hospital of Illinois; silent auction, performances and more.

Lincoln Reagan Dinner; 6-9 p.m.; April 29, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; $75; Friday, April 29 at 6:00pm DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center, 10 Brickyard Dr., Bloomington KEYNOTE SPEAKERS WILL BE Candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate Candidates; https://go.evvnt.com/1089325-0.

Cissna Park Town-wide, Kellart Lake & Area Garage Sale Weekend; 8 a.m.-7 p.m., April 29 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m., April 30, Kellart Lake, Cissna Park.

Friends of the Dominy Library Spring Book Sale; 9 a.m.- April 30, 5 p.m.; April 28, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-848-4842; The Friends of the Dominy Library Spring Book Sale is Thursday, April 28th 9a - 6p, Friday, April 29th 9a - 5p and Saturday, April 30th 9a – noon; https://go.evvnt.com/1100775-0.