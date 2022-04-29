Calendar briefs

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; April 29, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Dallas Baptist. Free Admission.

Arbor Day Tree Dedication; 1:30 p.m., April 29, Trinity Lutheran School, 1102 W. Hamilton Road, Bloomington; Sponsored by the City of Bloomington's Citizens Beautification Committee.

18th annual Doctors in Concert; 6 p.m., April 29, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Bloomington; Sponsored by the Children's Discovery Museum and OSF Healthcare Children's Hospital of Illinois; silent auction, performances and more.

Lincoln Reagan Dinner; 6-9 p.m.; April 29, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; $75; Friday, April 29 at 6:00pm DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center, 10 Brickyard Dr., Bloomington KEYNOTE SPEAKERS WILL BE Candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate Candidates; https://go.evvnt.com/1089325-0.

Cissna Park Town-wide, Kellart Lake & Area Garage Sale Weekend; 8 a.m.-7 p.m., April 29 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m., April 30, Kellart Lake, Cissna Park.

Friends of the Dominy Library Spring Book Sale; 9 a.m.- April 30, 5 p.m.; April 28, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-848-4842; The Friends of the Dominy Library Spring Book Sale is Thursday, April 28th 9a - 6p, Friday, April 29th 9a - 5p and Saturday, April 30th 9a – noon; https://go.evvnt.com/1100775-0.

The Great Clean Up!; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., April 30, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Happy Tails 2022; April 30-May 21, Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 Kays Drive, Normal; online auction, community meet & greets, win a weekend with a Tesla, Drags & Wags and Shelter Open House.

Trades FEST & Labor 2022; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., April 30, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; free.

JJ Swims Water Safety Event; 1-3 p.m., April 30, Bloomington-Normal YMCA, 602 S. Main St., Bloomington; raffle; first 100 kids who attend receive first month of swim school for $10 and member rate on second and third months; three lucky winners will receive three free months of swim lessons; bnymca.org; 309-827-6233.

Casino Night; 6-10 p.m., May 6, Barrell Room at Destihl, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; Fundraiser hosted by Milestones Early Learning Center & Preschool; 309-397-6137.

John Stevens; 7 p.m., May 6; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.