Calendar briefs

2021 Kiwanis Mum Sale; 3-6 p.m.; Sept. 10, Shoppes At College Hills, 314 Towanda Ave., Normal; Bloomington Kiwanis is again selling mums for the fall. Show your seasonal spirit by choosing from these fabulous fall colors: Red! Yellow! Bronze! Purple!; https://go.evvnt.com/863500-0.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Sept 10; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 10, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $17; Community Players Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; https://go.evvnt.com/825997-2.

Taste of Eureka; 4:30-7 p.m., Sept. 10, Main St., Eureka; Tickets $5 per person; sponsored by Eureka Business Association; only 300 tickets available; 309-467-2922.

36th Annual Kenney Festival; 6-9 p.m., Sept. 10, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Sept. 11; Celebrating 150 years of the Village of Kenney; 217-944-2433 or 217-944-2573.

Friends of the Library used book sale; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 11; Vespasian Warner Public Library, 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton; $1 a bag all day Saturday; masks required.

Surplus Art Supply Sale; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 10-Sept. 11; to benefit Threshold To Hope, Inc.; First Christian Church parking lot, 401 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Sept 11; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $17; Community Players Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; https://go.evvnt.com/825998-2.

Carlock Christian Church 185th Birthday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sept. 12, Carlock Christian Church, 310 E. Washington Road, Carlock; 309-376-2081; 185 Birthday Celebration; https://go.evvnt.com/862805-0.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Sept 12; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Sept. 12, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $17; Community Players Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; https://go.evvnt.com/825999-2.

Creating the Future: Arts Alive! Fundraising Dinner; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 16, Bloomington Country Club, 605 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; 309-829-0011; $75; Taking place on Thursday, September 16th at 5:30 p.m., is the McLean County Arts Center's Annual Fall Fundraiser Program. The gala will include a champagne reception, Fine Art Auction & Raffle; https://go.evvnt.com/863040-0.

Redbird Classic vs North Texas; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sept. 17, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face North Texas!; https://go.evvnt.com/866914-0.

Redbird Classic vs Illinois; 7-10 p.m.; Sept. 17, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Illinois!; https://go.evvnt.com/866915-0.

Hee Haw Tribute Show W/ Marcia Shelton; 7 p.m., Sept. 17, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.