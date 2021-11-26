Calendar briefs

Black Friday Art Class; 10 a.m.-noon; Nov. 26, Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; $15; Let IAS entertain the kids this Black Friday. Join us for hours of fun and creative exploration in the world of printmaking!; https://go.evvnt.com/942659-0.

Black Friday Art Class; 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 26, Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; $20; Let IAS entertain the kids this Black Friday. Join us for hours of fun and creative exploration in the world of printmaking!; https://go.evvnt.com/942691-0.

"Christmas Memories" Candlelight Tours; 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.; Nov. 26, C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; $5; Each year, during the holiday season, the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum is decorated in full Victorian splendor, illuminated by candles, and filled with music; https://go.evvnt.com/943430-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Purdue Northwest; 8-10 p.m.; Nov. 27, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; The ISU men's basketball team takes on Purdue Northwest at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 27th at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/938433-0.

Fall Family Art Class; 2-3 p.m.; Nov. 28, Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; $5; Together with your family explore different printmaking techniques to make unique works of art inspired by fall materials and colors; https://go.evvnt.com/942637-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. Missouri Baptist; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dec. 1, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. Missouri Baptist; https://go.evvnt.com/949615-0.

Day With(out) Art 2021: ENDURING CARE; 3-5 p.m.; Dec. 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; To honor World AIDS Day, University Galleries of Illinois State University will host a screening of ENDURING CARE and a presentation by Alexander Martin, artist and Outreach Specialist; https://go.evvnt.com/955630-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Missouri State; 7-9 p.m.; Dec. 1, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Missouri State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1st at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/938445-0.

Musical Theater Workshop for Adults; 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Dec. 2, McLean County Dance Association, 1316 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 309-829-7070; A fun class for adults who love musical theater! Learn movement to music from "The Prom" at this 2-week workshop on Dec. 2 & 9 from 5:30-6:15 at McLean County Dance;

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 2, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933688-0.

Nutcracker Ballet for Schools; 10-11:30 a.m.; Dec. 3, Bone Student Center, Normal; 309-663-9333; $5; School Performance of the Nutcracker; https://go.evvnt.com/931494-0.

FREE Say Hi To Santa at Miller Park Pavilion; 4:30-7 p.m.; Dec. 3, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2777; Free for all ages, Friday, December 3 from 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM; https://go.evvnt.com/952990-0.

Nutcracker Family Night Experience; 4:30-8 p.m.; Dec. 3, Bone Student Center, Normal; 309-663-9333; $20; A family night to include arts, crafts, cocoa, backstage tour and pictures with cast and the nutcracker ballet show; https://go.evvnt.com/931470-0.

Wild Lights at the Zoo - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 3, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $8; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/861955-0.

Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 3, 197 South East Avenue, Kankakee; $20 in advance; $25 day of; riverviewhistoricdistrict.org.

The Way to the Manger Nativity Walk; 6-8:30 p.m., Dec. 3; Bethel Lutheran Church, 325 E. Queenwood Road, Morton; free.

Miss Dunaway; 7 p.m., Dec. 3, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.