Calendar briefs

Redbird Challenge; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; April 15, Redbird Track, 180 N. Adelaide St., Normal; Free track & field event; https://go.evvnt.com/958761-0.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; April 15, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Valparaiso. Free Admission;

Rockin Terry Lee; 7 p.m., April 15; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $15 a seat Jerry Lee Lewis Style; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

36th Annual Invitational Auto Show and Swap Meet; Doors open at 7 a.m., Awards at 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 16; Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria; free parking; $5 donation; 12 and under free and to those in a wheel chair and one guest; show vehicles by invitation only; 309-202-2374; sponsored by Early Ford V8 Club and Central Illinois Regional Group 51; earlyfordv8peoria.com.

VFW Auxiliary 9789 Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., April 16, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; 815-692-4210; donations accepted.

Eggs on the Square; 9-10:30 a.m.; April 16, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-6297; Community Easter egg hunt Downtown Bloomington!; https://go.evvnt.com/1071884-0.

Illinois State University Baseball; 3-6 p.m.; April 16, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Valparaiso. Free Admission.

Easter Sunday Service - April 17 @ 10:15 a.m. - Centennial Christian Church, Bloomington, IL; 10:15-11:30 a.m.; April 17, Centennial Christian Church, 1219 E. Grove St., Bloomington; (309) 828-2185; The largest family in attendance wins an Easter Basket; https://go.evvnt.com/1075209-0.

Illinois State University Baseball; 1-4 p.m.; April 17, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Valparaiso. Free Admission.

Springfield's Best Address South Fourth Street; 5:30 p.m., April 19, Lincoln Library, the Public Library of Springfield, Carnegie Room North, 326 S. Seventh St., Springfield; free and open to the public.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; April 21, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933708-0.

Party for The Planet - Recycled Art Sculpture Contest; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; April 22, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Submit your art by April 22nd!; https://go.evvnt.com/984263-0.

Senior Prom; 4:30-7 p.m.; April 22, Western Ave. Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington; 309-829-9253; Western Avenue Community Center will be hosting a Dinner Dance for the Senior Citizen community. The dance begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner being served between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; April 22, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Bradley. Free Admission.

Illinois Daughters of the American Revolution 126th Annual Conference; April 22-24, The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; featuring speakers Lieutenant Colonel Wendy R. Tokach and Julien Pierre Icher; DAR.org.; 217-787-7442; mmucciante@aol.com.

The Best of Queen & Journey; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; April 22, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-826-3042; $63; Rock n' Roll Symphonic Concert featuring Jeans' n Classics and the Illinois Symphony Orchestra; https://go.evvnt.com/981823-0.