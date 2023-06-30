2nd Annual MCCA Happy Hour; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; June 30, Lil Beaver Brewery, 5 Finance Drive, Bloomington; 309-829-0691; 2nd Annual Mid Central Community Center Happy Hour!

Local Author Joel Shoemaker Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-noon; July 1, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Local Author Joel Shoemaker Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1732606-0.

Celebrate America; July 1-2, 7-8 p.m., Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; free patriotic concert sponsored by Holiday Spectacular and The Pantagraph.

Open Mic Poetry at Bobzbay Books; 3:30-5 p.m.; July 1, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Reading of original poetry, favorite poems, short stories, freestyle raps, etc all welcome. No sign-ups required!

Tiki Twins; 6:30-9 p.m.; July 1, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Hopedale 4th of July Celebration; 2 a.m.- July 4, 11 p.m.; July 2, Hopedale, Hopedale Park; 309-231-9397; The Hopedale Lions Club invites all to come and enjoy the food and fun at one of the longest-running Independence Day celebrations in the state of Illinois.

Chenoa Ice Cream Social; 5-8 p.m.; July 3, Chenoa; 309-830-9856; Chenoa Women’s Club ice cream social Monday, July 3rd 5pm-8pm, downtown Chenoa featuring homemade treats and ice cream.

4th of July City of Bloomington Miller Park; 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; July 4, Miller Park Lake, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; 4th of July Activities; https://go.evvnt.com/1695167-0.

Happy Birthday America Swim at Holiday Pool; 12-4 p.m.; July 4, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Come out to the pool to help celebrate The Fourth of July! Games, prizes, and fun are the order of the day; https://go.evvnt.com/1695647-0.

Opening Reception for "Creating in Community," July 7 in Downtown Bloomington; 5-8 p.m.; July 7, Mandy Roeing Fine Art, 105 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 919-413-7897; Please join us for the opening reception of "Creating in Community," an exhibition of paintings by students at Mandy Roeing Fine Art Studio & Gallery;

MIOpera at Bobzbay Books (Romeo and Juliet Event); 6-7 p.m.; July 7, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; MIOpera at Bobzbay Books (Romeo and Juliet Event); https://go.evvnt.com/1732609-0.

Stephanie Cunningham; 7 p.m., July 7, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.